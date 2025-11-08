YIAGA Africa, a civil society organisation monitoring Saturday’s Anambra State governorship election, has estimated the preliminary voter turnout for the election to be between 20.28 per cent and 22.92 per cent.

The organisation said this in a statement jointly signed by Asmau Maikudi, chairperson of the election, and Samson Itodo, executive director, Yiaga Africa Saturday night. It said the estimate is based on data collected from 250 polling units across the 21 Local Government Areas of Anambra State, using the Process and Results Verification for Transparency (PRVT) methodology.

“Yiaga Africa’s preliminary estimates reveal that turnout for the 2025 Anambra Governorship Election will fall between 20.28 per cent and 22.92 per cent, based on results collated from the polling units, using the PRVT’s election observation methodology,” Yiaga Africa said.

It explained that if Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) official turnout falls within The Watching The Vote (WTV) estimated range, then it accurately reflects the voters’ turnout at polling units.

While the results collation process continues, Yiaga urged INEC to ensure transparency and adhere to results collation guidelines, while urging security agencies to remain professional and non-partisan.

“We also urge the security agencies to remain professional and nonpartisan as they secure the results collation process. We call on political parties, stakeholders, and citizens to remain calm and maintain peace as INEC collates the election results,” YIAGA Africa said.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that there were widespread cases of vote buying across various polling units during Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State.

Also, many of the governorship candidates and supporters have separately made allegations of vote-buying in various local government areas of the state.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, who is also the APGA candidate in the election, alleged “massive vote buying” during the poll.