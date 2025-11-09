The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State, George Moghalu, and his counterpart from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), John Chuma-Nwosu, have lost in their Local Government Areas to Governor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Both Messrs Moghalu and Chuma-Nwosu are from Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state.

While Mr Moghalu hails from Uruagu, a community in the Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state, Mr Chuma-Nwosu hails from Oduda Nnewichi, a community in the same area.

Mr Soludo, on his part, hails from Isuofia, a community in the Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

Results from Nnewi North LGA

The Collation Officer for the Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state announced the result of Saturday’s governorship election on Sunday morning at the State Collation Centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the result, the APGA candidate, Mr Soludo, polled 20320 votes to defeat Mr Moghalu of the LP, who polled 1140 votes.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the poll, Nicholas Ukachukwu, scored 5441 Votes in the Nnewi North LGA.

The ADC candidate, Mr Chuma-Nwosu, trailed with 553 votes in the council area.

The Young Progressives Party candidate, Paul Chukwuma, came fourth with 1100 votes in the area.

Mr Chukwuma, however, hails from Anambra East, another local government area of the state.

Meanwhile, the collation officer for the local government said a total of 28715 votes were valid out of a total of 29284 votes cast in the council area.

The official said 569 votes were invalid.

He added that a total of 166291 voters registered in the council area but only 29323 were accredited during the poll.

Ukachukwu loses LGA to Soludo

Mr Ukachukwu also lost Nnewi South, his local government area of origin, to Mr Soludo in the Saturday’s governorship election.

According to the result announced by the Collation officer in Nnewi South LGA, Mr Soludo polled 17286 votes to defeat his APC challenger, Mr Ukachukwu, who scored 9281 to come second in the poll within the council area.

The collation officer said a total of 102907 voters registered in the council area and that 27937 voters were accredited during the poll.