The Anambra Election Observation Hub, a coalition of civil society organisations monitoring the state’s 2025 governorship election, has commended the relatively peaceful conduct of the poll but expressed concern over “widespread vote buying, low voter turnout and persistent logistical challenges.”

In a joint statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, the hub stated that, despite early signs of improvement in election logistics and professionalism among officials, incidents of financial inducement of voters and procedural inconsistencies continue to undermine Nigeria’s democratic integrity.

The observation hub, comprising Yiaga Africa, The Kukah Centre, International Press Centre (IPC), Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO), Nigeria Women Trust Fund (NWTF), ElectHER, and TAF Africa, deployed 711 observers across the 21 local government areas of the state.

Each organisation monitored specific thematic areas, including election integrity, inclusivity, gender participation, media safety, and election security.

Peaceful but low turnout

The hub noted that voting across Anambra was largely peaceful, with election officials and security personnel demonstrating professionalism and adequate understanding of electoral procedures.

However, it reported low voter turnout in several LGAs, a situation it said reflected the voter apathy observed in the buildup to the election.

“While it is too premature to provide exact turnout rates, preliminary observations from partners indicate low voter turnout across several LGAs,” the statement noted, adding that the apathy “appears to have manifested into low participation on election day.”

Improved logistics, late start in some areas

The observers acknowledged a marked improvement in the deployment of election materials and personnel compared to previous elections.

By 7:30 a.m., INEC officials had arrived at 49 per cent of polling units, an improvement from 28 per cent in 2021 and 17 per cent in 2017, the observers noted, raising concerns that less than half were operational at the official start time.

Essential materials, such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), the Register of Voters, and voting cubicles, were available in nearly all polling units observed. Nonetheless, tools designed to enhance participation for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) were missing in some areas, with Form EC 40H and PWD Posters found in only 86 per cent and 84 per cent of polling units, respectively.

The observers also highlighted delays in some locations, such as Nnewi North (Wards 1–4) and Ogbolo Ward, Ihiala LGA, where accreditation and voting began between 10:30 a.m. and noon due to the late arrival of officials and security operatives.

Vote buying and other violations

The hub raised serious concerns over incidents of vote buying, saying party agents had adopted “new and covert” strategies to circumvent anti-corruption measures.

This newspaper reported that vote-buying and intimidation marred the exercise in some polling units.

Reports from Awka North, Orumba South, Oyi, Anambra East, Njikoka, and Onitsha North LGAs, according to the hub, revealed cases where agents recorded voters’ details for post-voting payments and deployed POS machines near polling units to facilitate cash transfers in exchange for votes.

“These acts undermine the integrity of the election and reinforce the need for urgent enforcement of electoral laws to deter vote buying and selling,” the hub emphasised in its statement.

The hub also lamented the absence of result sheets (Form EC8A) in Umudimogo Primary School 1, Ihiala LGA, which caused voters to halt accreditation. Other violations highlighted include underage voting in Orumba South LGA; violation of ballot secrecy in Orumba North, where voters displayed their marked ballots to party agents; and inconsistent application of election procedures by ad hoc officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Four polling units also recorded cases of hate speech and verbal attacks against women, while one incident of physical gender-based violence was observed.

Security presence and gaps

The report stated that the presence of security personnel from the Nigeria Police and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) contributed to maintaining a peaceful atmosphere.

In some units, like Polling Unit 10 in Orumba South LGA, officers ensured orderliness and prevented voter intimidation.

However, observers also documented security gaps, particularly in PU 014, Nkwelle Ezunaka, Oyi LGA, where voting commenced without any security personnel present.

The coalition noted that such lapses “expose polling units to potential disputes or intimidation” and cast doubt on the claim that 55,000 security agents were deployed for the election.

Inclusion and accessibility

Regarding inclusion, the hub reported that 92.5 per cent of polling units had female INEC officials presiding over the voting, while 61.8 per cent had female security officers. But only a few polling units provided priority voting for pregnant women, nursing mothers, and the elderly.

For persons with disabilities, the group acknowledged INEC’s effort to deploy assistive forms but noted a gap between pre-election disability data and actual provisions at polling stations.

In Awka South, blind voters were unable to vote independently due to the absence of braille ballot guides and magnifying lenses, despite INEC’s earlier commitment.

Media freedom

The coalition reported only one case of interference with journalists, involving a Unizik FM reporter who faced mild obstruction while interviewing voters but was allowed to continue after clarification with security personnel.

Recommendations

The coalition urged INEC to enforce strict compliance with election guidelines, especially regarding the counting and electronic transmission of results via the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

It also called on the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) to ensure the continuous presence of security operatives in all polling units, particularly in high-risk LGAs such as Ihiala and Idemili North.

The group further recommended that INEC strengthen disability data validation ahead of future elections, guarantee transparency at collation centres by allowing access to accredited party agents and observers, and maintain consistency in the application of voting and accreditation procedures.

While commending the efforts of INEC, security agencies, and the electorate, the hub urged all stakeholders to remain peaceful and vigilant as the polls transition to the counting and collation stages.

“We commend the efforts of INEC, security agencies and the electorate thus far and urge all stakeholders to remain vigilant as polls come to an end and counting and collation processes begin,” the hub concluded.