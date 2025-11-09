The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the final collation and announcement of results from the 21 local government areas in Anambra State to determine the winner of the governorship race.

The collation exercise began at about 2: 08am on Sunday with the introduction of the officials and party agents at the State Collation Centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), located in the INEC headquarters in Awka, the state capital.

In line with the Electoral Act, collation officers for each of the 21 local government areas will announce their respective results at the state collation centre. The returning officer is responsible for taking the tally and has the power to announce the final tally and an eventual winner.

Agents of the political parties are permitted to raise any concerns they may have about the local government results.

To emerge as the winner, a candidate must secure the highest number of votes and at least 25 per cent of the votes in no fewer than two-thirds (14) of the state’s local government areas (LGAs).

Sixteen political parties fielded candidates who are seeking to govern the South-east state for the next four years.

Incumbent Charles Soludo is seeking a second term, and he faces Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP), and 13 others who seek to replace him.

While the election has largely been peaceful across the state, there have been concerns around vote buying.

PREMIUM TIMES journalists are on the ground at the collation centre to provide live updates as the results are being announced.

2:12 a.m.

The State Collation Officer, Edoba Omoregie, the vice-chancellor of the University of Benin and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, delivers the opening remarks.

2:14 a.m.

Party agents and other concerned participants at the State Collation Centre begin introductions.

DUNUKOFIA LGA

No. of registered voters- 83257

No. of accredited voters – 21438

A – 7

AA- 4

AAC- 7

ADC – 232

APC- 3284

APGA- 14892

APM – 24

APP – 2

BP – 1

LP – 71

NNPP – 2

NRM – 2

PDP-16

SDP – 7

YPP -2541

ZLP – 10

Total valid votes – 21102

Rejected votes – 284

Total votes cast – 21386

NJIKOKA LGA

No. of registered voters- 119605

No. of accredited voters – 30907

A – 6

AA- 22

AAC- 12

ADC – 236

APC- 5687

APGA- 22213

APM – 23

APP – 0

BP – 4

LP – 311

NNPP – 2

NRM – 2

PDP – 47

SDP – 8

YPP – 1661

ZLP – 23

Total valid votes – 30257

Rejected votes – 529

Total votes cast – 30786

AWKA NORTH LGA

No. of registered voters- 84105

No. of accredited voters – 21783

A – 11

AA- 24

AAC- 9

ADC – 815

APC- 3661

APGA- 15895

APM – 37

APP – 3

BP – 1

LP – 299

NNPP – 7

NRM – 1

PDP – 203

SDP – 4

YPP – 308

ZLP – 13

Total valid votes – 21291

Rejected votes – 461

Total votes cast – 21752

AGUATA LGA

No. of registered voters – 154687

No. of accredited voters – 43714

A – 22

AA- 16

AAC- 10

ADC – 301

APC- 4125

APGA- 35559

APM – 41

APP – 4

BP – 5

LP – 124

NNPP – 5

NRM – 2

PDP – 82

SDP – 4

YPP – 2746

ZLP – 22

Total valid votes – 43068

Rejected votes – 620

Total votes cast – 43688

ORUMBA SOUTH LGA

No. of registered voters – 88701

No. of accredited voters – 24274

A – 6

AA- 5

AAC- 9

ADC – 361

APC- 2828

APGA- 19818

APM – 20

APP – 2

BP – 2

LP – 16

NNPP – 1

NRM – 0

PDP – 18

SDP – 34

YPP – 877

ZLP – 4

Total valid votes – 24001

Rejected votes – 261

Total votes cast – 24262

ANAOCHA LGA

No. of registered voters – 124061

No. of accredited voters – 28758

A – 15

AA- 14

AAC- 12

ADC – 255

APC- 5956

APGA- 20118

APM – 31

APP – 2

BP – 3

LP – 483

NNPP – 4

NRM – 4

PDP – 42

SDP – 4

YPP – 1223

ZLP – 23

Total valid votes – 28189

Rejected votes – 569

Total votes cast – 28758

ORUMBA NORTH LGA

No. of registered voters – 102817

No. of accredited voters – 29565

A – 4

AA- 26

AAC- 7

ADC – 115

APC- 2615

APGA- 24664

APM – 16

APP – 2

BP – 0

LP – 131

NNPP – 2

NRM – 0

PDP – 17

SDP – 6

YPP – 1519

ZLP – 11

Total valid votes – 29135

Rejected votes – 371

Total votes cast – 29506

OYI LGA

No. of registered voters – 114439

No. of accredited voters – 30855

A – 6

AA- 3

AAC- 13

ADC – 167

APC- 5118

APGA- 18882

APM – 27

APP – 3

BP – 12

LP – 3641

NNPP – 9

NRM – 2

PDP – 16

SDP – 4

YPP – 2093

ZLP – 54

Total valid votes – 30050

Rejected votes – 786

Total votes cast – 30836

ANAMBRA EAST LGA

No. of registered voters – 108643

No. of accredited voters – 25431

A – 10

AA- 13

AAC- 12

ADC – 157

APC- 3108

APGA- 14665

APM – 44

APP – 7

BP – 10

LP – 304

NNPP – 4

NRM – 0

PDP – 207

SDP – 24

YPP – 6153

ZLP – 47

Total valid votes – 24765

Rejected votes – 578

Total votes cast – 25340

6:06 a.m. Collation of results from the two remaining LGAs commences. The results for the two remaining LGAs- Anambra West and Ihiala- are now ready, INEC says

IHIALA LGA

No. of registered voters – 156715

No. of accredited voters – 32369

A – 07

AA- 22

AAC- 7

ADC – 135

APC- 4425

APGA- 23557

APM – 33

APP – 9

BP – 04

LP – 81

NNPP – 4

NRM – 0

PDP – 69

SDP – 81

YPP – 3069

ZLP – 26

Total valid votes – 31529

Rejected votes – 840

Total votes cast – 32369

Overall Result of 2025 Anambra Governorship Election

No. of registered voters – 2788864

No. of accredited voters – 598229

A – 224

AA- 1145

AAC- 292

ADC – 8208

APC- 99445

APGA- 422,664

APM – 892

APP – 73

BP – 126

LP – 10576

NNPP – 525

NRM – 36

PDP – 1401

SDP – 241

YPP – 377

ZLP – 453

Total valid votes – 584,054

Rejected votes – 11,244

Total votes cast – 59,5298