The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the final collation and announcement of results from the 21 local government areas in Anambra State to determine the winner of the governorship race.
The collation exercise began at about 2: 08am on Sunday with the introduction of the officials and party agents at the State Collation Centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), located in the INEC headquarters in Awka, the state capital.
In line with the Electoral Act, collation officers for each of the 21 local government areas will announce their respective results at the state collation centre. The returning officer is responsible for taking the tally and has the power to announce the final tally and an eventual winner.
Agents of the political parties are permitted to raise any concerns they may have about the local government results.
To emerge as the winner, a candidate must secure the highest number of votes and at least 25 per cent of the votes in no fewer than two-thirds (14) of the state’s local government areas (LGAs).
Sixteen political parties fielded candidates who are seeking to govern the South-east state for the next four years.
Incumbent Charles Soludo is seeking a second term, and he faces Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP), and 13 others who seek to replace him.
While the election has largely been peaceful across the state, there have been concerns around vote buying.
PREMIUM TIMES journalists are on the ground at the collation centre to provide live updates as the results are being announced.
2:12 a.m.
The State Collation Officer, Edoba Omoregie, the vice-chancellor of the University of Benin and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, delivers the opening remarks.
2:14 a.m.
Party agents and other concerned participants at the State Collation Centre begin introductions.
DUNUKOFIA LGA
No. of registered voters- 83257
No. of accredited voters – 21438
A – 7
AA- 4
AAC- 7
ADC – 232
APC- 3284
APGA- 14892
APM – 24
APP – 2
BP – 1
LP – 71
NNPP – 2
NRM – 2
PDP-16
SDP – 7
YPP -2541
ZLP – 10
Total valid votes – 21102
Rejected votes – 284
Total votes cast – 21386
NJIKOKA LGA
No. of registered voters- 119605
No. of accredited voters – 30907
A – 6
AA- 22
AAC- 12
ADC – 236
APC- 5687
APGA- 22213
APM – 23
APP – 0
BP – 4
LP – 311
NNPP – 2
NRM – 2
PDP – 47
SDP – 8
YPP – 1661
ZLP – 23
Total valid votes – 30257
Rejected votes – 529
Total votes cast – 30786
AWKA NORTH LGA
No. of registered voters- 84105
No. of accredited voters – 21783
A – 11
AA- 24
AAC- 9
ADC – 815
APC- 3661
APGA- 15895
APM – 37
APP – 3
BP – 1
LP – 299
NNPP – 7
NRM – 1
PDP – 203
SDP – 4
YPP – 308
ZLP – 13
Total valid votes – 21291
Rejected votes – 461
Total votes cast – 21752
AGUATA LGA
No. of registered voters – 154687
No. of accredited voters – 43714
A – 22
AA- 16
AAC- 10
ADC – 301
APC- 4125
APGA- 35559
APM – 41
APP – 4
BP – 5
LP – 124
NNPP – 5
NRM – 2
PDP – 82
SDP – 4
YPP – 2746
ZLP – 22
Total valid votes – 43068
Rejected votes – 620
Total votes cast – 43688
ORUMBA SOUTH LGA
No. of registered voters – 88701
No. of accredited voters – 24274
A – 6
AA- 5
AAC- 9
ADC – 361
APC- 2828
APGA- 19818
APM – 20
APP – 2
BP – 2
LP – 16
NNPP – 1
NRM – 0
PDP – 18
SDP – 34
YPP – 877
ZLP – 4
Total valid votes – 24001
Rejected votes – 261
Total votes cast – 24262
ANAOCHA LGA
No. of registered voters – 124061
No. of accredited voters – 28758
A – 15
AA- 14
AAC- 12
ADC – 255
APC- 5956
APGA- 20118
APM – 31
APP – 2
BP – 3
LP – 483
NNPP – 4
NRM – 4
PDP – 42
SDP – 4
YPP – 1223
ZLP – 23
Total valid votes – 28189
Rejected votes – 569
Total votes cast – 28758
ORUMBA NORTH LGA
No. of registered voters – 102817
No. of accredited voters – 29565
A – 4
AA- 26
AAC- 7
ADC – 115
APC- 2615
APGA- 24664
APM – 16
APP – 2
BP – 0
LP – 131
NNPP – 2
NRM – 0
PDP – 17
SDP – 6
YPP – 1519
ZLP – 11
Total valid votes – 29135
Rejected votes – 371
Total votes cast – 29506
OYI LGA
No. of registered voters – 114439
No. of accredited voters – 30855
A – 6
AA- 3
AAC- 13
ADC – 167
APC- 5118
APGA- 18882
APM – 27
APP – 3
BP – 12
LP – 3641
NNPP – 9
NRM – 2
PDP – 16
SDP – 4
YPP – 2093
ZLP – 54
Total valid votes – 30050
Rejected votes – 786
Total votes cast – 30836
ANAMBRA EAST LGA
No. of registered voters – 108643
No. of accredited voters – 25431
A – 10
AA- 13
AAC- 12
ADC – 157
APC- 3108
APGA- 14665
APM – 44
APP – 7
BP – 10
LP – 304
NNPP – 4
NRM – 0
PDP – 207
SDP – 24
YPP – 6153
ZLP – 47
Total valid votes – 24765
Rejected votes – 578
Total votes cast – 25340
6:06 a.m. Collation of results from the two remaining LGAs commences. The results for the two remaining LGAs- Anambra West and Ihiala- are now ready, INEC says
IHIALA LGA
No. of registered voters – 156715
No. of accredited voters – 32369
A – 07
AA- 22
AAC- 7
ADC – 135
APC- 4425
APGA- 23557
APM – 33
APP – 9
BP – 04
LP – 81
NNPP – 4
NRM – 0
PDP – 69
SDP – 81
YPP – 3069
ZLP – 26
Total valid votes – 31529
Rejected votes – 840
Total votes cast – 32369
Overall Result of 2025 Anambra Governorship Election
No. of registered voters – 2788864
No. of accredited voters – 598229
A – 224
AA- 1145
AAC- 292
ADC – 8208
APC- 99445
APGA- 422,664
APM – 892
APP – 73
BP – 126
LP – 10576
NNPP – 525
NRM – 36
PDP – 1401
SDP – 241
YPP – 377
ZLP – 453
Total valid votes – 584,054
Rejected votes – 11,244
Total votes cast – 59,5298
