Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has won in his polling unit in the ongoing governorship election in the state.

Mr Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), also voted in the polling unit – PU 002, Ofiyi Square, Isuofia Ward in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

At the polling unit, the governor scored 417 to defeat the candidate of the APC, Nicholas Ukachukwu, who came second with only 4 votes.

The candidate of the ACCORD party scored only one vote.

A total of 933 voters registered in the polling unit. However, 430 were accredited for the poll in the unit.

A total of 422 votes were valid while eight were invalid.

BVAS machine malfunction

The results were sorted and counted by the INEC presiding officer at the polling unit.

Meanwhile, the BVAS machine malfunctioned towards the end of the election at the polling unit which forced the presiding officer to announce the abrupt end of voting.

A few voters left the polling unit disappointed after they were unable to cast their votes due to the malfunctioning of the BVAS.