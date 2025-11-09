The flag bearer of the Labour Party in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Anambra State, George Moghalu, has lost in his Local Government Area (LGA), Nnewi North.

Mr Moghalu lost the election in the LGA to his All Progressive Grand Alliance rival and the current governor of the state, Charles Soludo, according to the outcome of the poll tracked by PREMIUM TIMES.

The Labour Party candidate recorded 1,140 votes to take a distant third position behind Mr Soludo, who polled 20,320 votes, and the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Nicholas Ukachukwu, who scored 5,441 votes.

Sixteen political parties are in the race for the governorship seat in the state.

Out of the 166,291 registered voters in the LGA, 29,323 were accredited for the exercise.

Total valid votes stood at 28,715, while total rejected votes were 569. Altogether, 29,284 votes were cast.

This newspaper reported earlier that Mr Moghalu lost his polling unit to Mr Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Mr Moghalu, who voted at Uruagu Ward 1 in Nnewi North Local Government Area, secured 22 votes, APC’s Nicholas Ukachukwu scored just 5 votes, while Mr Soludo polled 57 votes to win the polling unit.