The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, has ordered the immediate redeployment of the Divisional Police Officer of Enu-Owa Division in the state, for lapses in handling suspects in custody.

The action was taken regarding the unprofessional handling of a recent case involving a social media influencer, Adefolarin Ayomiposi, also known as Mandykiss.

Mandykiss was seen in a video she posted online, recording suspects in police custody at Enu-Owa Division.

The video posted by the social media influencer generated widespread concern from the public, which elicited sanctions from the command.

In a statement on Tuesday, signed by police spokesperson, Olayinka Ayanlade, the command said preliminary findings revealed that no police accompanied Mandykiss during the supposed arrest.

Instead, she was reportedly assisted by her internet followers, who gave out information on the location of the suspects, one Akinwole Sabitu and her daughter, Akinwole Oyindamola, who were accused of cyberbullying Mandykiss.

According to the statement, Mandykiss was seen recording a video of the suspects inside her vehicle en route to the police station.

The influencer handed them to the police but didn’t stop her tantrums as she went further to take photographs of the suspects and promised to post them on her social media platforms.

The command noted that actions taken by Mandykiss violated ” the standards and procedures of the Nigerian police and were inconsistent with the legal principle of presumption of innocence until proven guilty.”

The command, however, blamed the “sequence of events on lapses in supervisory responsibility and professional judgement on the part of the Divisional Police Officer.”

The statement further noted the commissioner’s directive that the officer, whom the statement failed to name, be redeployed, indicating the command’s zero tolerance for any conduct capable of undermining public confidence in the police.

The statement emphasised that recording or taking photographs of suspects in custody violates the ethical standards and contravenes procedural directives guiding the management of suspects.

The command admonished its officers to remain vigilant, impartial and professional in all operations while ensuring that the law protects the rights of both suspects and complainants.

It emphasised that the conduct of the DPO did not reflect the discipline, integrity, and core values of the Force.

It also reasserted the commissioner of police’s unwavering commitment to upholding discipline and accountability across the command.