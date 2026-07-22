The Senate on Wednesday sympathised with the family of former Senator Anthony Adeniyi, who represented Ekiti South Senatorial District between 2011 and 2015.

Mr Adeniyi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), died on 24 June at the age of 75.

Until his death, he was the Ekiti State chairman of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), the political movement that mobilised support for the emergence of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2023 general election.

President Tinubu, through his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, had earlier condoled with the family of the deceased. Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, also mourned the former senator.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The Senate considered a motion on Mr Adeniyi’s death, moved by the senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Yemi Adaramodu, during Wednesday’s plenary.

Mr Adaramodu, who is also the Senate spokesperson, described the late senator as a respected lawyer and politician whose dedication to public service, integrity and the legal profession earned him widespread admiration.

He also praised Mr Adeniyi’s role in coordinating SWAGA in Ekiti State, saying his efforts contributed significantly to the mobilisation that preceded Mr Tinubu’s emergence as president in 2023.

Mr Adaramodu stated that the late senator’s passion for democracy inspired his active participation in politics, during which he served as Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Capital Market.

He urged the Senate to honour Mr Adeniyi for his contributions to Nigeria’s democracy and his role in the emergence of President Tinubu.

The motion received overwhelming support from senators.

The senator representing Abia South, Enyinnaya Abaribe, described the late lawmaker as a committed legislator who made meaningful contributions during his time in the Senate.

Mr Abaribe recalled Mr Adeniyi’s sense of humour, saying colleagues fondly referred to him as a “herbalist” because he often joked that he would turn anyone who disturbed him into a bird.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, described the deceased as an active and dedicated lawmaker, particularly for his contributions to the Constitution Review Committee.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the late senator’s soul.

Similarly, the senator representing Ekiti North Senatorial District, Cyril Fasuyi, commended Mr Adeniyi for his role in coordinating SWAGA in Ekiti State in support of Mr Tinubu’s presidential bid.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, described the late senator as a dedicated legislator who contributed to the success of President Tinubu’s political journey before and after his emergence as president.

Mr Akpabio directed senators to observe a minute’s silence in honour of the deceased.

He also constituted a Senate delegation, chaired by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, to pay a condolence visit to Mr Adeniyi’s family.

Other members of the delegation are Yemi Adaramodu, Cyril Fasuyi, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Adeniyi Adegbonmire (Ondo Central), Sunday Karimi (Kogi West), Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central), Babangida Hussaini (Jigawa North-West) and Joel-Onowakpo Thomas (Delta South).

The Senate president directed the delegation to report back to the Senate after the condolence visit.