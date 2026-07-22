The Ogun State House of Assembly has exonerated its former Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, of allegations of embezzlement and financial misconduct that formed parts of his removal from office in 2024, saying investigations found no evidence to support the claims.

NAN reported that the Assembly during Wednesday’s plenary at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, also resolved to commute Mr Oluomo’s removal to a resignation, marking a dramatic reversal in one of the state’s most significant legislative crises.

The resolution followed the presentation of the Committee of the Whole House report by the Deputy Speaker, Lateefat Ajayi, based on a motion filed by Mr Oluomo before the Assembly on 31 March seeking either his exoneration or evidence to support the allegations against him.

In the latest development, the lawmakers held that the allegation of embezzlement was not contained in the notice of removal served on the former Speaker and that investigations failed to establish any evidence that he diverted public funds or committed financial misconduct.

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Mrs Ajayi subsequently moved the motion for the adoption of the report, which was seconded by Yusuf Amosun and unanimously approved through a voice vote.

The Assembly said its decision followed Mr Oluomo’s appeal, in which he relied on Section 36 of the Nigerian constitution, arguing that he was entitled to fair hearing and that the allegations against him should either be substantiated or withdrawn.

A nearly three years impeachment crises

Mr Oluomo, who remains in the house representing Ifo Constituency I, was removed as the speaker in January 2024 after a majority of lawmakers accused him of financial misappropriation, high-handed leadership, lack of transparency in the management of the Assembly’s finances and other infractions.

PREMIUM TIMES reported at the time that the motion for his removal was moved by Adegoke Adeyanju, who represents Yewa North I Constituency, and seconded by Ademola Adeniran, representing Sagamu II during

The plenary was presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mrs Ajayi, following which Mr Oluomo was removed from office and immediately replaced by Oludaisi Elemide as Speaker.

At the time, the Assembly maintained that the impeachment followed months of internal disagreements over the administration of the legislature and allegations of financial management.

However, the House’s latest findings found no evidence to support the allegation that Mr Oluomo embezzled public funds.

While maintaining that his removal remained a constitutional decision taken by the legislature, the Assembly said investigations did not establish any case of embezzlement or financial misconduct against the former Speaker.

Mr Oluomo had consistently denied the allegations following his impeachment, insisting that they were politically motivated.