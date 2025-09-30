Barely a week after she trended for her controversial Guinness World Record (GWR) stunt, content creator Ayomiposi “Mandy Kiss” Oluwadahunsi has been appointed ambassador.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Mandy Kiss earlier announced via Instagram that she’d attempt a “sex marathon” by engaging with 100 men in 24 hours on 30 September.

The announcement generated widespread buzz on social media, prompting the Eselu of Iselu Kingdom, Akintunde Akinyemi, to petition Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to order her arrest and subject her to a drug test.

However, Mandy Kiss later backtracked, admitting that the announcement was not genuine but a stunt to revive her declining social media engagement.

Two days after retracting her claim, she was unveiled as a brand ambassador for Lagos State’s Kick Against Drug and Substance Abuse (LASKADA) campaign.

The state Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, disclosed this in a statement on his X page on Tuesday.

Mr Ogunlende stated that, after a petition was filed for her arrest, the state government reviewed her subsequent explanations and acted promptly.

He added that society flourishes when it listens, engages, and reshapes its future with compassion and purpose.

Mr Ogunlende said, “With the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration being responsive and responsible, earlier today, I had the privilege of meeting with Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, popularly known as Mandykiss, a prominent content creator, following her public announcement of plans to pursue a Guinness World Record in a pursuit that didn’t align with our societal values or reflect the standards we uphold as a people and State.

“Mandykiss had initially declared her intent to attempt this record, but as a government that listens, we heard her subsequent expressions and responded swiftly with empathy. In an atmosphere of understanding and responsibility, we engaged in candid discussions, assessed the situation, and explored healthier, more constructive paths forward.”

Influence

The commissioner further explained that the state government appointed Mandy Kiss as an ambassador because of her considerable influence among young people, who are the future leaders.

He stressed that it was important to guide her rather than dismiss her.

He added that what was initially intended as the beginning of her controversial record attempt turned into a pivotal moment of redirection.

“We recognise the importance of mental health and emotional wellness, and we’re steadfast in our commitment to promoting these and crafting inclusive interventions that uplift and safeguard our citizens. She has now embraced a purpose-driven cause, standing for something greater than herself. Mandykiss has been appointed an Ambassador of LASKADA (Lagos State Kicks Against Drug Abuse), partnering with us in combating drug abuse and substance misuse among youths in Lagos.

“Her journey reflects transformation rather than cancellation, a powerful illustration of what is achievable when young individuals are met with love, guidance, and opportunities for positive growth. Her story underscores the impact of compassion & engagement,” he added.

Furthermore, Mr Ogunlende stated that the government’s action aimed to combat drugs, which he described as a pandemic affecting the streets, society, and communities.

“The government cannot fight it alone. We must collaborate with those who can reach as many people as possible, and we know Mandy Kiss has a large followership, 402,000. We’ve had conversations, and we’re trying to do things differently. With the powers conferred on me, I make her one of our brand ambassadors. So, say no to drugs. Say what? Say no to drugs.”

New chapter

Meanwhile, in a post on her Instagram page on Tuesday, Mandy Kiss thanked the state government and Mr Sanwo-Olu for deeming her worthy of appointment as an ambassador.

She described the appointment as a new chapter in her life and expressed her readiness to serve diligently in her new role.

“New chapter unlocked!!! Officially a LASKADA Ambassador! Ready to stand tall in the fight against drug abuse and inspire our youth to choose purpose over drugs. A drug-free Lagos is possible, and it starts with us!

“Grateful to the Lagos State Ministry of Youth & Social Development under the Leadership of Governor Sanwo-Olu for this honourable appointment as an Ambassador of LASKADA. This is not just a title—it’s a call to action! Together, let’s raise our voices, spread awareness, and create a future where our youths thrive beyond drug abuse,” she noted.