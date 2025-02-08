The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says that 2.8 million registered voters are expected to participate in the 8 November Anambra governorship election.

Ejimofor Ejikeme, head of Department, Electoral Operations, INEC, Awka, Anambra State, made this known on Tuesday, during the commission’s Forum for media executives, reporters, producers and online and on-air personalities held in Awka.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 16 governorship candidates and their political parties would participate in the poll.

“A total of 2.8 million registered voters will participate in the 8 November governorship election in Anambra.

“The figure rose from 2.6 million registered voters to 2.8 million after the recent Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the state,” he said.

Mr Ejikeme said the figure represented the final number of registered voters after the recent CVR exercise in the state.

Earlier, Sam Olumekun, the INEC national commissioner and chairperson, Information and Voter Education Committee, Abuja, said that the purpose of the meeting was to strengthen the democracy through credible information and responsible media communication.

“This forum is a reaffirmation of the commission’s commitment to transparency, openness, and collaboration with the media, our indispensable partners in nation building,” he said.

Mr Olumekun appreciated the media for professionalism and balanced reportage during the recently concluded by-election in the state.

“You upheld the ethics of journalism, resisted sensationalism, and ensured that facts, not falsehoods, guided public understanding.

“For this, the commission says thank you. Your work continues to serve as the oxygen of democracy, enlightening citizens, holding institutions accountable, and bridging the gap between the governed and those who govern.

“As society’s mirror, the media reflects our collective conscience. In elections, your role becomes even more sacred.

“You are the interpreters of the electoral process, helping citizens understand not just how to vote, but why their participation matters. Democracy thrives when citizens are well-informed.

“To be well-informed, they must have access to accurate, timely, and balanced information. That is why the commission continues to count on you to amplify voter education messages, combat misinformation, and keep the public engaged with truth and context,” he said.

He said that the INEC was ready for the 8 November governorship election in the state.

According to him, in line with our commitment to credible and inclusive elections, the commission has been implementing a comprehensive plan of activities covering logistics, technology, training, stakeholder engagement, and security coordination.

“The commission’s level of readiness is both practical and measurable. All non-sensitive materials have been delivered to the state, while sensitive materials will arrive in due course under strict security arrangements.

“This week, the commission is in Anambra for a week-long readiness assessment visit. The visit will feature meetings with key stakeholders, including the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, transport unions, mock accreditation, and an overall review of preparations.

“These activities send a clear message that INEC is ready and fully committed to conducting a free, fair, and credible election in Anambra,” he said.

Voter cards ready for collection

The INEC’s national commissioner informed journalists that the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) from the recently conducted CVR exercise in the state were ready for collection.

“From 22 October to 26 October, Anambra electorate, who registered within the last exercise, are encouraged to visit the wards where they registered to collect their PVCs.

“I must emphasise that there will be no collection by proxy. We seek your support to help mobilise registrants through your various platforms to pick up these PVCs to participate in the election,” he said.

Similarly, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Elizabeth Agwu, said that 21 civil society organisations were helping to educate the electorate in the state on their voting rights.

Ms Agwu called on the residents to come out en masse to vote in the election.

She said accreditation and voting would start at 8.30 a.m. and end by 2.30 p.m.