Samsideen “Shamelon” Oladiti, a chieftain of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), has been remanded in prison over the alleged murder of a dispatch rider in Lagos.

The Lagos State Police Command arraigned Mr Oladiti at the Ebute Metta Magistrate Court 2, which ordered his remand at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre until 28 October, pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

On 19 September, PREMIUM TIMES reported the arrest of the NURTW chieftain over allegations that he assaulted a certain Omale Samuel and murdered a dispatch rider, Imam Ramon, during a confrontation on Tapa Street, Lagos Island.

The Deputy Police Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, Babaseyi Oluseyi, in a statement, said the clash reportedly started after the deceased, Mr Ramon, was accused of scratching Mr Oladiti’s vehicle on Tapa Street, Lagos Island. He allegedly attacked the dispatch rider, using a helmet and fists to inflict serious injuries on him.

However, in the post-hearing interview on Tuesday, speaking on the court proceedings, John Uthman, a member of the prosecution team and the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Lagos Branch, said the defence counsel’s request for bail for the defendant was unsuccessful following the court’s review of the seriousness of the case.

“Of course, he pleaded not guilty. His lawyer applied for bail, but the court requested a case file. Reviewing the case file, the court found that a prima facie case was established against the defendant.

“And in line with the ACJ held, the court remanded him for 30 days, so the next court day will be 28 October 2025, while we wait for the DPP’s advice.

”If the DPP’s advice comes before 28 October, the defendant will come back here for possible extension of remand, so that is the status of the case as of today,” he said.

Justice

Mr Uthman also assured the victim’s family and the general public that the NBA fully supports the case to ensure justice is served through due process.

“So the family can be assured that the NBA Lagos branch will not leave them behind; the branch is standing solidly with them. We assure them that justice will be served in this matter.”

Also, Anthony Nyeye, police prosecutor at the State Criminal Investigation Departmpent, Panti, Lagos, stated that while the prosecution continues, the police are still pursuing other accomplices who allegedly participated in the offence with Mr Oladiti.

”We have arraigned him because the case is a capital offence, and since he cannot take a plea, the file is to be duplicated to be sent to the DPP for legal advice.

“The defendant is to be remanded at Ikoyi Correctional Centre, Lagos. We are waiting for the DPP’s legal advice. The police are still after the suspect’s accomplices who beat the victim in the video. We have only been able to lay hands on the one facing charges.”

The case

Mr Oladiti stood trial before the court on a three-count charge bordering on murder, conspiracy, and grievous harm, which occurred on 27 August and 17 September 2025, in Lagos Island.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant, 55, along with others still at large, assaulted two men, Imam Ramon and Omale Samuel, with repeated blows that left them badly injured.

Mr Ramon was taken to the Lagos Island General Hospital, Marina, where he later died. The court heard that the offences violated Sections 223, 411, and 245 of the Lagos State Criminal Law 2015.