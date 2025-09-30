Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has called on citizens to continue to endure the hardships resulting from President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, which have triggered rising food prices and worsening living conditions across the country.

Mr Akpabio made the appeal in a message to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary on Tuesday.

“In line with the theme of this year’s celebration, ‘All hands are on deck for a greater Nigeria’, I urge you to continue to bear the temporary discomfort of the ongoing reforms. We are not unaware of the pains occasioned by the reforms, but I want to assure you, very soon, this will be a thing of the past because the benefits of the reforms are beginning to manifest positively,” he said.

This is not the first time the senate president would urge citizens to show patience amid the reforms.

Yet, while millions of families struggle to put food on the table, lawmakers at the National Assembly continue to award themselves lavish allowances and procure fleets of luxury SUVs.

A PREMIUM TIMES investigation earlier revealed that presiding officers of the National Assembly maintain convoys of bulletproof Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedans, Land Cruiser Prados, Hilux SUVs, ambulances, and police escorts, costing taxpayers over N7 billion.

Meanwhile, Nigeria is experiencing its worst economic crisis in decades. Inflation has soared above 28 per cent, and food prices have more than doubled since May 2023, when President Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidies and the devaluation of the naira.

The reforms, critics argue, were rushed and poorly implemented, eroding citizens’ purchasing power despite government promises of cash transfers and food palliatives.

The policies have generated nationwide protests, with thousands demanding their reversal, but the government has insisted on staying the course.

Congratulatory message for enduring pains

Mr Akpabio also congratulated Nigerians for their resilience, patience and endurance under the Tinubu administration.

“My dear resilient and wonderful people of this great nation, I wish to heartily congratulate you for witnessing Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary celebration. At 65, we are matured and should be working for the unity of the nation and prosperity of our people. We salute your resilience, patience and endurance in the last two years. We deeply appreciate your support and understanding.

“Let me also congratulate our President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his demonstrated commitment to the peace and development of our dear country, Members of the National Assembly for the steadfastness in their legislative engagements, the judiciary and the Nigerian people at home and in diaspora on this auspicious occasion,” he said.

Nigeria is on the right path

The senate president dismissed claims that Nigeria is collapsing, insisting that the country is “on the right pedestal.”

“I must tell you that Nigeria is not finished. Do not buy into the mischievous narrative that Nigeria is irredeemable. We are on the right pedestal and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is reshaping the country; we are growing and making progress.

“If we all join hands together to support the reforms, Nigeria will become better and surely get to the promised land,” he stated.

Mr Akpabio wished Nigerians a peaceful and joyous Independence celebration on behalf of his family, constituents, and the 10th Senate.

“On behalf of my family, constituents, the 10th Senate and the National Assembly, I congratulate and wish you a peaceful and joyous Independence celebration,” he said.