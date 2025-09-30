The former Chairperson of the Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhassan Niworo, has been abducted by suspected bandits alongside several other travellers.

The incident occurred as bandits continue to displace local communities in the northern senatorial district of the state.

Mr Niworo was reportedly seized around 4 p.m. on Monday, while travelling along the Mokwa–New Bussa road in Borgu Local Government Area of the state.

Witnesses said the attackers ambushed vehicles between Felegi and Ibi communities, forcing passengers into the bush. Among those abducted was a lawyer identified as Barrister Ahmad, and traders returning from the New Bussa weekly market.

Villages allegedly shield terrorists

Some victims who regained freedom on Friday after reportedly paying millions of naira in ransom alleged that their captors were shielded by the local communities the bandits use as operational bases.

One of the freed victims mentioned Telle village in Mashegu LGA as a hideout, while others listed Koloho and Fanga villages.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the claim or whether residents of those communities acted under duress.

In May, the police arrested the village head of Guiwa, Garba Mohammed, along with 13 others from Telle and neighbouring villages in Niger North for allegedly aiding banditry.

Police spokesperson Wasiu Abiodun said the arrests followed clearance operations in Mashegu forests, where the suspects were accused of providing shelter and logistics to armed groups.

Recovered items at the time included motorcycles and cattle believed to have been rustled.

Renewed displacement in Niger North

Residents say the latest abductions are part of a broader wave of violence displacing communities across the Niger North Senatorial District. Farmers and traders in Mariga, Magama, Kontagora, Mashegu, Borgu and Rijau LGAs have reportedly fled their homes in recent days due to attacks and the heavy presence of armed groups.

On Tuesday morning, more than 200 armed men were said to have invaded Ibeto in Magama LGA, forcing villagers, including women and children, to flee through bush paths in the night.

Similar raids were reported in Dogon-Daji, Atabo, Ragada and Talle communities, with dozens of residents abducted and businesses forced to shut down.

A police tactical team was also attacked along the Ibbi–Bussa road during the Monday incident. The police confirmed that a patrol vehicle was damaged and one officer sustained gunshot injuries while repelling the attackers.

The Niger State Ministry for Homeland Security has yet to issue an official statement on the abductions.