Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has stated that despite leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC), he has “no issues” with his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel, whom he referred to as his political father.

Mr Eno served as commissioner in Mr Emmanuel’s cabinet before the latter unveiled him as his preferred successor in the 2023 elections.

Despite stiff opposition, Mr Emmanuel helped Mr Eno win the governorship election under the PDP platform.

In about two years in office, Mr Eno left the PDP for the APC, ending the 26-year PDP rule in the oil-rich state. He cited an internal crisis in the party and his desire to get the support of the government at the centre for infrastructural development in the state, particularly the Ibom Deep Seaport, as reasons for his defection.

Unlike former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, who defected to the APC alongside his successor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Mr Emmanuel remains in the PDP.

Mr Emmanuel has not made an official comment on his successor’s defection, and neither have they appeared in public together since the defection.

Both of them exchanged birthday wishes earlier in the year.

“Nearly two years after you took over the baton of leadership, you have proven in no small measure what we saw in you: a dedicated public servant and one that will move further the levers of good governance in our state,” Mr Emmanuel wrote in his birthday tribute to his successor in April.

“I celebrate you for the legacy of impact you bequeath us; the choices and the decisions you made, and the faith and love the people of Akwa Ibom state responded to those decisions.

“I pray for more robust health, wisdom, and spirit of discernment so we may continue to benefit from the fountain of your knowledge,” Mr Eno wrote in his birthday wishes as his predecessor turned 59 last month.

‘I have no issues with my political father’ – Eno

At a Town Hall meeting on Saturday for Eket/Esit Eket/Onna/ Ibeno Federal Constituency, where his predecessor hails from, Mr Eno said he has no issue with his political father.

Mr Emmanuel hails from Onna Local Government Area.

“We are in Eket Federal Constituency; my political father comes from this federal constituency. Let me make it abundantly clear that there’s no issue between me and my political father. No issue whatsoever.

“We’ve moved in the best interest of Akwa Ibom State for today so that we can pull our support for President Bola Tinubu. That does not cause any confusion.

“I visit him. I talked with him and we are still together. I am his political son. He brought me out to run for governor, and so he would always earn our respect, our support, and so I’d like to make that assurance to our people, particularly our sons and daughters from Onna.

“If anybody tries to insult him, you are doing so at your peril. He is still our father and would continue to earn our respect,” Mr Eno said at the event.