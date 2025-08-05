The curtain has officially fallen on the 1st African School Games in Algiers, Algeria, which was a grand celebration of youth, talent, and continental unity.

Team Nigeria concluded the Olympic-styled event, finishing with an impressive 25 medals, comprising 6 gold, 10 silver, and 9 bronze medals across 10 different sports.

Nigeria ranked 4th on the log behind hosts nation, Algeria, followed by Egypt, and Tunisia.

In a symbolic moment during the closing ceremony, the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) and hosts, Algeria formally handed over the host’s flag to Nigeria, signifying the country’s emergence as the official host of the 2nd African School Games in 2027.

This monumental achievement reinforces Nigeria’s position as a leader in African youth sports and development.

Speaking after the closing ceremony, Director General of the Nigeria Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, lauded the athletes for their performance, discipline, and representation of the nation.

“These Games have shown us that the future of Nigerian sports is not only bright but it is unstoppable. Our young athletes have demonstrated courage, skill, and heart. This exposure will go a long way in preparing them for even greater stages.”

“The African School Games is about more than competition; it’s about building a generation that believes in unity, hard work, and national pride. We are proud of every athlete, coach, and official who represented Nigeria with dignity and excellence.”

Beyond the medal tally, Nigeria’s greatest victory lies in the exposure and life-changing experience gained by its student-athletes, many of whom wore national colors on an international stage for the first time.

The Games served as a powerful platform to nurture emerging talents, while instilling the Olympic values of excellence, respect, and friendship, and igniting the spirit of patriotism and ambition.

Mr Olopade also extended appreciation to the Algerian government and ANOCA for the successful organization of the inaugural Games, while assuring that Nigeria will raise the bar in 2027, with a world-class hosting experience.

Upon their return to the country, Team Nigeria will be officially hosted by the National Sports Commission, where the athletes and officials will be celebrated for their outstanding performance. This special reception will precede any other national ceremonies planned to further honor and recognize the team’s achievements.