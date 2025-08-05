The Nigerian police in Akwa Ibom State said they have arrested five suspected cultists, rapists, and armed robbers.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police spokesperson in the state, Timfon John, identified the suspects as Richard Udo, Hope Anietie, Joseph Ibongidi, Christian Johnny, and Joseph Joseph.

Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said the suspects are believed to be responsible for a recent home invasion, armed robbery, and rape incident in a guest house in Abak.

The suspects, she said, were arrested during a raid on their hideout on 30 July, following a discreet investigation launched after a formal complaint was lodged with the command.

“On 26 June 2025, a man reported that a group of armed individuals broke into his room at a Guest House in Abak, robbing him of his belongings and raping his female guest,” Ms John said.

The police announced the arrest a day after operatives in the state killed a suspected kidnapper and recovered firearms from him.

Recently, operatives in the state have recorded a breakthrough in the arrest of several suspected cultists, with a human skull recovered from one of them.

Cult activities appear to be on the rise in the state lately, years after the state government proscribed over 30 cult groups, including Vikings Confraternity and Icelanders.

The state government in 2021 threatened to shut down hotels and entertainment centres in the state linked to cultism and criminal activities.

“This decision is informed by credible intelligence that hotel owners and proprietors of entertainment centres have given their premises to cult groups and other criminal gangs to use as their base,” the state government had said in a statement.