Days after controversial intimate moments between Big Brother Naija housemates, activist lawyer Maduabuchi Idam has called on the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately ban or strictly regulate the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show.

Mr Idam made this call in a petition addressed to NBC’s Director General and titled “Urgent need to ban or regulate the content of the television programme described as ‘Big Brother Naija’ for obscene, indecent, and profane content, under the NBC Act 1999,” and made available on his Facebook page.

According to the lawyer, the reality show BBNaija is airing real-time explicit and pornographic content freely on television and social media, which contradicts the NBC Acts of 1999.

Intimate moment

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES reported that intimate moments between Isabella and Kayikunmi after Saturday night’s party stirred controversy among netizens, raising a bold question about the show’s morality.

However, in his petition, Mr Idan questioned NBC’s regulatory mandate over broadcasting “brazen obscenity” and profane content by BBNaija on television and social media.

“The program, which is currently in its second week of its 10th edition, has been characterised with the brazen exhibition of real-time obscene and pornographic actions, thereby questioning the position of the NBC regarding its regulatory mandate to such television broadcasts,” the activist stated.

Past sanctions

The activist lawyer compared NBC’s past sanctions on Afrobeats music videos deemed indecent with the current content aired on BBNaija.

He argued that while their audiences widely accept both, they share similar elements of indecency and therefore should be subjected to the same regulatory scrutiny.

“The NBC in the recent past has sanctioned or banned several music videos, such as ‘Don’t Stop’ by Olamide, ‘Tesojue’ by Reminisce, ‘Tony Montana’ by Nato C and Olamide, ‘Yayo’ by Phyno, ’In my bed’ by Wizkid and several other videos, considered as promoting public indecency and pornography, despite approval by their audiences.

“Therefore, it becomes perplexing to find that the NBC has remained mute or unconcerned in the face of the program, Big Brother Naija, despite its obvious explicit content,” Mr Idam said.

Societal values

While acknowledging that the show is rated 18+, Mr Idam further expressed his concerns that other television and social media audiences, rather than the BBNaija target audiences, accidentally stumbled on the show’s contents, which leads to moral wreckage and insensibility in Nigerian societies.

Therefore, the lawyer demanded a ban or strict regulations on the reality show BBNaija within 30 days to preserve societal values.

“The regulation of the ‘Big Brother Naija’ program, which neither offers educative, artistic, scientific, nor literary value, has become necessary to preserve and salvage the wreckage of our dear society.

“The NBC is by this letter urged to within thirty (30) days, regulate the “Big Brother Naija” program by permitting it only to be aired on highly restricted channels, reversed for its target audience and also prohibiting the sharing or dissemination of the explicit contents by the host company, on social media,” he added.