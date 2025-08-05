The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in partnership with Taiwan’s Taipei Trade Office in Nigeria, on Tuesday, gave grants to 11 indigent victims of human rights violations.

Also, some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) present at the occasion held at the NHRC’s headquarters in Abuja, offered free empowerment and mental health sessions to the 11 women.

While nine of the 11 selected women received N100,000 each, the two others received N50,000 each.

The Taiwanese representative, Andy Liu, stated that despite the absence of official diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Nigeria, Taiwan remains a valuable partner to Nigeria in various sectors, including women and youth empowerment initiatives.

Mr Liu encouraged the recipients by drawing examples from Taiwan’s progress, despite the territory’s frequent natural disasters and limited natural resources.

The Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, noted that assisting is a part of the commission’s mandate, symbolising hope and a message to the recipients that they were “not alone”. “Taiwan is with you, Nigeria is with you, your dignity is not lost. Your future can be rebuilt,” he said.

While appreciating the gesture of the Taiwanese authorities through the Taipei Trade Office, Mr Ojukwu stated that the advancement of human rights cannot be shouldered by a single institution alone. He stressed the need for collaboration in reaching the most vulnerable.

He encouraged the beneficiaries to see the gesture as a stepping stone. “You have shown strength in adversity, and today we honour that strength by standing beside you, offering our hand in support,” Mr Ojukwu said.

The NHRC head said the commission would continue to monitor the progress made by the women.

The Director of Thelma Lion Foundation, Ifeoma Agu, noted the importance of providing help to the marginalised groups, especially women. She said, “The provision of grants and business training opportunities to victims of human rights abuse is a significant step towards their economic rehabilitation and independence.”

She also noted that empowerment has a ripple effect not only on the recipients but on society at large.

According to the United Nations, women invest 90 per cent of their income back into their families and communities compared to 30-40 per cent for men, but unfortunately, most are excluded from opportunities.

Selecting recipients and their reactions

Explaining the selection process of the beneficiaries, the Deputy Director, Women and Children Department, NHRC, Rosemary Igboyi said they were picked through a rigorous process that involved file reviews and interviews.

During the event, a short talk on entrepreneurship and financial literacy was given by Marcus Eberechi of the Empowerment Entrepreneurship Foundation.

One of the recipients, Uchenna Okpara, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, said, expressed gratitude for the “tokens” they received and expressed hope that the beneficiaries would be able to multiply the grants.

The Director of Dorathy Njemanze Foundation, Dorathy Njemanze, called on stakeholders to invest in the lives of indigent victims of human rights violations.

“More and more institutions should make such investments in the lives of indigent victims of Human rights violations.”