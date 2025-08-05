US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose higher tariffs on India very soon because the country does business with Russia.

“We settled on 25 per cent, but I think I’m going to raise that very substantially over the next 24 hours, because they’re buying Russian oil,” Mr Trump told US broadcaster CNBC on Tuesday.

“They’re fueling the war machine. And if they’re going to do that, then I’m not going to be happy,” Mr Trump explained.

Mr Trump had previously threatened higher tariffs in the context of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, but said nothing about a specific amount.

He made his announcement before the end of a deadline he had set for Russia to reach a ceasefire between Moscow and Kiev.

If the deadline passes without a result, according to Mr Trump, it began last Tuesday and runs for 10 days.

The US president intends to impose sanctions against Russia’s trading partners.

(dpa/NAN)