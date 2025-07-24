The House of Representatives has passed for second reading a bill seeking to establish a National Hospital for Women in Ideato, Imo State, marking a significant legislative step toward addressing Nigeria’s maternal and reproductive health challenges.

Sponsored by Ikenga Ugochinyere (PDP, Imo), the proposed legislation aims to create a specialised tertiary health institution focused on reproductive care, maternal health, and the treatment and prevention of obstetric fistula, a condition that remains a persistent yet preventable public health burden in Nigeria.

Leading the debate, Mr Ugochinyere stressed that the initiative responds to glaring deficiencies in Nigeria’s healthcare system. He cited a Federal Ministry of Health report, noting that tens of thousands of women, particularly in rural and underserved communities, continue to suffer from obstetric fistula due to inadequate access to quality maternal healthcare and the absence of dedicated facilities.

According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Nigeria accounts for a substantial share of the global incidence of obstetric fistula, with an estimated 12,000 new cases annually.

Mr Ugochinyere lamented that despite ongoing interventions by various organisations, access to specialised treatment remains severely limited.

“The National Hospital for Women, Ideato, will serve as a dedicated national centre of excellence to close this gap, with a focus on treatment, prevention, education, and sensitisation.

“It will also serve as a research and training centre for health professionals, while enhancing the overall quality of care available to Nigerian women, particularly those in rural and disadvantaged areas,” he stated.

The lawmaker explained that the hospital will strengthen national capacity in maternal and reproductive healthcare, particularly in obstetrics and gynaecology, while fostering research into innovative treatment methods.

It is also expected to boost awareness and early intervention on maternal health issues, empower women through education, and reduce the prevalence and socio-economic impact of obstetric fistula.

Beyond healthcare delivery, Mr Ugochinyere said the hospital could also promote medical tourism, drawing patients from across the country and neighbouring nations seeking specialised women’s health services.

A widespread but overlooked crisis

Obstetric fistula is a serious medical condition in which a hole develops between the birth canal and the bladder or rectum due to prolonged, obstructed labour without timely medical intervention.

It often results in chronic incontinence, leading to severe physical, psychological, and social consequences for affected women.

READ ALSO: Senate urges FG to immortalise Buhari with national monument

The condition remains a largely neglected aspect of Nigeria’s public health system. Victims, primarily from rural and underserved areas, often face lifelong suffering, abandonment by spouses, and stigma from their communities. Treatment facilities are few and often overwhelmed, with most interventions driven by non-governmental organisations and foreign donors.

In 2017, Nigeria launched a National Strategic Framework to eliminate obstetric fistula by 2030, but poor funding and implementation have hindered progress. Existing fistula repair centres in Katsina, Bauchi, and Kwara struggle with capacity, and there is currently no dedicated federal hospital focused solely on women’s reproductive health and fistula treatment.

With the bill now through its second reading, it will proceed to a public hearing where stakeholders are expected to make further contributions before the legislation is considered for third and final reading.