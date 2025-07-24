The House of Representatives on Wednesday paid tribute to former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on 13 July at 82 after a long illness.

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, leading the tribute, described Mr Buhari as a statesman who impacted Nigeria’s democratic and legislative development.

He praised the late president’s lifelong service, noting his dedication and sacrifices for the growth and unity of Nigeria.

Mr Tajudeen commended Mr Buhari’s strong belief in the separation of powers, especially his insistence that ministers and agency heads appear before parliamentary committees.

He said Mr Buhari’s willingness to sign laws limiting executive powers and protecting citizens’ rights reflected rare humility and respect for governance.

Laws like the Not Too Young to Run Act (2018), the Petroleum Industry Act (2021), and the Police Act (2020) were highlighted as Buhari’s legacy.

Others include the Electoral Act (2022), the Startup Act (2022), and the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities Act (2018), which Mr Tajudeen said defined Buhari’s tenure.

He also noted infrastructural strides under Buhari, such as the revitalised rail lines — Abuja–Kaduna and Lagos–Ibadan — and the Second Niger Bridge.

Road rehabilitation projects across the country were also highlighted as lasting symbols of Mr Buhari’s infrastructure push.

Sada Soli (APC-Katsina) described Mr Buhari’s death as an irredeemable loss to his family, the North, and the nation at large.

He said the late president was the North’s most charismatic leader since the late Sardauna of Sokoto and a patriot of uncommon stature.

Mr Soli lauded Mr Buhari’s six-decade career, saying he remained largely untouched by the corruption and excesses often accompanying political power.

He said the former president was a moral compass to many Nigerians, and he was admired for his simplicity and incorruptibility.

“Those who knew him will confirm he was deeply spiritual and believed this world is only a shadow of the hereafter,” he said.

Mr Soli added that Mr Buhari was never compromised by power and lived modestly, regardless of his position.

He said the late Nigerian leader prioritised the poor and vulnerable over personal wealth or gain, always seeking to uplift the downtrodden.

Mr Soli added that Mr Buhari set a standard of leadership that may remain unmatched for years, praying for his eternal rest.

Nuhu Nalaraba (APC-Nasarawa) noted Mr Buhari’s key role in forming the All Progressives Congress (APC), which led the party to victory in 2015.

He recalled the late president’s decision to grant bailout funds to state governments struggling to pay salaries early in his administration.

Lanre Okunlola (APC-Lagos) described Mr Buhari as a leader who embodied sacrifice and commitment to public service.

He recalled his iconic quote: “I belong to everybody, I belong to nobody,” describing him as principled and focused.

Mr Okunlola said Nigeria mourns not just a past president but also a father figure to the entire nation.

The House observed a minute’s silence in honour of Buhari, as lawmakers across party lines paid glowing tributes.

