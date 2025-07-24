On Wednesday, the Senate called on the federal government to immortalise the late former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, by naming a national monument after him.

The resolution followed a motion by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, during plenary.

The upper chamber also commended the federal government for organising a befitting State Funeral for the late President and observed a minute’s silence in his honour.

Mr Buhari died on 13 July in London at 82.

In his motion, Mr Bamidele expressed deep sorrow over Mr Buhari’s passing, describing him as a leader who left an indelible mark in Nigeria’s history.

He said it was important for the Senate to honour the former president, whom he described as a patriot of great significance.

“As I move this motion today, I am reminded of the transient nature of human life.

“However, our consolation is that our former president led a successful and fulfilled life, both as a gallant soldier who rose to the peak of his military career, and as a democrat who served two uninterrupted terms as President,” Mr Bamidele stated.

He recalled Mr Buhari’s political journey, noting that he contested for the presidency in 2003 and 2007 under the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), and again in 2011 under the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

“His persistence paid off in 2015 when he won the election under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and was re-elected in 2019.

“As president, he embarked on numerous reforms that contributed to the socio-economic development of the country,” Mr Bamidele added.

He regretted that on Sunday, 13 July, Mr Buhari passed away at a hospital in London, marking the end of an era that, he said, would remain etched in the minds of Nigerians.

“May his legacy continue to guide and inspire future generations, and may his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Mr Bamidele also noted that, following Mr Buhari’s death, President Bola Tinubu declared seven days of national mourning and directed that all national flags be flown half-mast across the country.

“The Senate, in turn, suspended plenary for one week in his honour,’ he said.

In his contribution, Abdul’aziz Yari (APC-Zamfara) described Mr Buhari as a man of integrity, incorruptible, and God-fearing.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill police officer in Edo

Similarly, Seriake Dickson (PDP-Bayelsa) hailed Mr Buhari’s rare opportunity to serve as military Head of State and later democratically elected President.

He also commended President Tinubu for the respect accorded to Mr Buhari in death, describing it as “a basic minimum national standard to honour a deceased President.”

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, in his remarks, said the nation would continue to miss Mr Buhari for years to come.

(NAN)