The ranks of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have swelled in Gombe State with the defection of prominent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members to the party.

The defectors were led by Abdullahi Idris, a former Minister of Transport; Adamu Fura, a former governorship aspirant and retired Navy Air Vice Marshal; and Hassan Muhammad, a former State Commissioner of Finance.

Speaking at an event in Gombe on Tuesday, Mr Idris called on his supporters and political associates to embrace the ADC, which was last week named as the official platform of a broad opposition coalition for the 2027 general elections.

“This is the time to align with a people-focused agenda. ADC represents the voice of the grassroots, the youth, and everyone yearning for purposeful leadership,” Mr Idris said.

“We must show maturity and political discipline as we build momentum ahead of 2027,” he added.

The state ADC Chairperson, Auwal Barde, said the politicians’ defection would boost the party’s strength and visibility.

He said the ADC is now strategically positioned to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

“The entry of seasoned political leaders into the ADC is a clear indication that the wind of change is blowing in Gombe,” Mr Barde said.

This development marks a significant shift in the state’s political dynamics, setting the stage for an intense battle in the 2027 general elections.

