The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has responded to allegations that he worked for the then Nigeria’s military dictator, Sani Abacha.

Allegations

There have been allegations that Mr Obi worked for Mr Abacha during his military regime from 17 November 1993 to 8 June 1998 when he passed away under controversial circumstances.

A social critic, Reno Omokri, recently popularised the allegations during an interview with a renowned broadcaster, Ifedayo Olarinde, otherwise known as Daddy Freeze which Mr Omokri uploaded on his Facebook page on 2 July.

“Abacha and Peter Obi- They worked hand-in-hand together. Abacha personally selected Peter Obi to head a taskforce to decongest the ports,” Mr Omokri said in the interview.

Peter Obi speaks

Reacting in a statement on his X handle on Wednesday, Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, said Mr Abacha only co-opted him, along with others, into a taskforce on the decongestion of the Ports in Lagos State.

The former governor explained that he and others visited the then head of state as “traders and importers” to fashion out a solution to address the “prolonged delays in clearing goods at the ports.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He stressed that he had never met with Mr Abacha before the meeting and that the encounter with the then head of state was not political.

“We approached him not as political actors, but as concerned citizens, seeking pragmatic solutions to a matter affecting economic activity and livelihoods.

“Our intention was clear: to advocate for efficiency, and to propose practical steps towards restoring normalcy in port operations for the benefit of the wider business community and, ultimately, the Nigerian economy,” Mr Obi said.

“This clarification is offered in the interest of truth, to reaffirm that our actions were driven solely by a sense of civic duty and not political ambition.”

Evidence

Mr Obi also uploaded on the X handle a two-page copy of the letter announcing his appointment alongside seven others into various positions in the taskforce.

The letter was dated 24 April 1996 and signed by the then Nigeria’s Minister of States for Finance, Abu Gidado.

It was addressed to the then Secretary of Lagos Commerce Association and titled “Appointment as co-opted members of the tax force on ports decongestion.”

The then assistant inspector-general of police and team leaders of the Ports Decongestion Committees were copied in the letter.

“In consideration of the issues raised in connection with the decongestion of the Ports today with your good selves and other relevant officers, you are hereby appointed as co-opted coordinators and co-opted members of the Ports Decongestion Committees in Lagos,” the letter read in part.

The letter indicated that Mr Obi and one other, Edwin Okeke, were to serve at Apapa Port.

Okey Ezibe was to coordinate all the ports while Chike Chigbue would serve as his assistant.

Best Okoye and Tony Akanegbu, were tasked with coordinating activities at the Tin Can Island Port.

Two other appointees, Patrick Chibueze and Okey Okereke, were to man Murtala Mohammed Airport.

Not the first

Before now, Mr Obi, at the different times, had responded to the allegations of working for the Abacha-led military administration.

During a dialogue with presidential candidates ahead of the Nigeria’s 2023 general election, the LP candidate said he and other traders were “almost under arrest” for not paying ports duty.

The former governor said they consequently to see Mr Abacha in Abuja where he (Obi) was immediately appointed into the decongestion committees after his speech concerning congestion at the port.

“All he (Abacha) did was he took a decision by listening to us,” Mr Obi said.

Again, when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics last Sunday, the former governor offered a similar explanation regarding his relationship with Mr Abacha.

“As a businessman, I was also part of those who were controlling trade in Lagos then.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Senate moves to enforce tougher disciplinary measures against erring members

“There was a time during Abacha’s government, and it even happened during Obasanjo’s government. When Abacha took over, all ports closed, so they came out with a policy that caused congestion in our ports, even in the airports, goods were not cleared, goods were not being exported and everything.

“And some of us felt we needed to go and see the head of state then, or at least the Minister of Finance. So, we came to Abuja, a few of us. We had an audience with the minister of finance and the head of state, and we were able to elucidate the problem we were facing,” Mr Obi narrated.

He continued: “The president then directed the (then) finance minister to take some of us who were the leaders to form a committee to decongest all the ports in Nigeria. That’s the only thing I had to do with the port.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

