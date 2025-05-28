President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation, on his 60th birthday on May 27.
The president highlighted Mr Amaechi’s invaluable contributions to Rivers as a former speaker and two-term governor, saying he dedicatedly served the state, Bayo Onanuga, the president’s spokesman, said in a statement.
During his tenure, the former governor was also chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.
He served as Minister of Transportation in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet for eight years.
Mr Tinubu prayed for more years and God’s grace for the former minister and wished him well in his political career.
(NAN)
