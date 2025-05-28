The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has recovered three dead bodies in the building that collapsed at Ikorodu area of the state on Tuesday.
The LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.
Mr Oke-Osanyintolu said the three people that were trapped under the collapsed building had been recovered dead.
He added that nine adult males were successfully rescued and attended to by LASEMA Pre-Hospital Care Unit.
“Following distress alerts at 14:02 hours, LASEMA activated the State’s Emergency Response Plans from Agbowa and Alausa.
“Upon arrival of agency’s response teams at 14:40hours, it was discovered that a two-storey building undergoing construction had collapsed, with three victims trapped under the debris at the aforementioned location.
“Search and Rescue Operation is still ongoing. All the bodies have been handed over to Igbogbo Police Station.
“The cause of the collapsed building is yet to be ascertained,” he said.
He said that safety measures were activated with the operational area cordoned-off at the incident scene.
(NAN)
