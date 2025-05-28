The Joint Investigation Centre (JIC), North East Operation Hadin Kai, says it has completed investigation of 1,450 terrorists who are awaiting trial.

The Acting Commander of JIC, AU Ahmed, represented by Olugbenga Adeniyi, stated this while briefing journalists on the activities of the centre in Maiduguri.

Mr Ahmed, an army colonel, said the 1,450 terrorists were part of the 1,877 arrested terrorist being investigated at the centre for their involvement in terror activities.

He said that upon completion of investigation, those not involved were rehabilitated; some sent for Deradicalisation while the active ones were sent to the Giwa Centre in Kainji for trial.

“After the investigation, the Complex Casework Group (CCG) carries out the review of the investigation reports and offers the necessary legal advice.

“Based on the result of the investigations and the legal review, the detainees are categorised into three groups; which are Prosecution, Rehabilitation and Reintegration.

“Those recommended for prosecution are taken to Giwa Project in Kainji, those for Rehabilitation are moved to Op SAFE CORRIDOR, and those for Reintegration are handed over to the Borno State Government,” he said.

The commander identified the lack of witnesses as a major challenge confronting the activities of the centre, saying they found it difficult to access witnesses during investigation and trial.

He also lamented the effects of delay in prosecution of terrorists after the completion of investigation.

“The centre faces difficulty in securing most of the witnesses that would have aided the investigations.

“This is partly due to lack of accessibility by own investigators to most of the areas of arrest or crime scene, unwillingness of some witnesses to come forward and testify.

“The delay in prosecution of most of the suspects whose investigations have been completed also poses a great challenge to the centre.

“Most of the suspects in detention are awaiting prosecution; however, the delay in prosecution is responsible for the continuous stay of the suspects in detention longer than necessary,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that several call have been made for the creation of special court to try terrorism cases given the nature of the cases.

(NAN)

