Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has granted amnesty to the 159 detainees of the Effium and Ezza-Effium communal crisis in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Nwifuru granted them the amnesty on Tuesday in Abakaliki after four years in the correctional centre.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the detainees were those arrested by the security agencies over the communal war between the two communities in the area since 2021.

NAN also reports that the Magistrate’s Court in Abakaliki had on Monday discharged the detainees.

During the declaration of amnesty and rehabilitation programme for the freed detainees, the governor said he was committed to rehabilitating and reintegrating into the society.

He said the state government would demarcate the communities to ensure lasting peace in the area.

“This is an opportunity to contribute your quota to your dear community. This is a call for collective responsibilities, a call to lay down your arms and embrace dialogue.

“Let this amnesty mark the dawn of a new chapter in you, your community and Ebonyi State at large.

“I urge you to go home, lay down your arms and embrace peace. Use the opportunity to turn a new leaf. You have been given the chance to rewrite your story. Do not take it for granted.

“After this, Ebonyi State will demarcate the boundary between Ezza and Effium. Effium will occupy the North-East of Effium land, while Ezza shall occupy the North-West part of the land.

“The Effium forest reserve shall remain the federal government forest reserve,” the governor said.

In a remark, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Ben Odoh, described the gesture as a “welcome development” to the people.

Mr Odoh said the amnesty processes would mark the beginning of the reintegration of the detainees.

He thanked the governor for upholding the rule of law and justice by granting them amnesty.

The Controller of the Nigeria Correctional Service in Ebonyi, Bassie Offem spoke on the need to decongest the custodial centre in the state.

“The decongestion of Medium Security Custodial Centre, Abakaliki, has become an urgent security concern. The centre was built in 1949 to accommodate 387 inmates, but currently houses 1,323 inmates.

“This is a security threat to the state, as it could lead to riot, jail-break or other forms of security concerns, if not handled urgently,” the controller said.

