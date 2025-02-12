Nigeria’s electricity grid collapsed on Wednesday, throwing several cities into darkness.
A grid collapse, which is the breakdown of transmission lines due to over or under-frequency, is said to be responsible for this outage.
Electricity distribution companies announced a system outage around 11:34 a.m. on Wednesday.
Confirming the collapse, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), in a statement posted on its X handle, said: “Dear Valued Customer, we regret to inform you that a system disturbance occurred on the national grid at 11:34 a.m. today causing a power outage across our franchise areas.
|
“While gradual restoration of power supply has commenced, please be assured that we are working closely with relevant stakeholders to fully restore electricity as soon as the grid is stabilised. Thank you for your understanding and patience as we work to serve you better.”
Ikeja Electric said: “Dear esteemed customer, Please be informed that we experienced a system outage today 12th February, 2025 at 11:34 hrs affecting all our feeders.
READ ALSO: Powering Nigeria’s Future: How to fix broken promise of mini-grids
“Restoration of supply is ongoing in collaboration with our critical stakeholders. Kindly bear with us,” it said.
In recent years, the power sector has experienced many challenges in areas of electricity policy enforcement, regulatory uncertainty, gas supply, transmission system constraints, and significant power sector planning shortfalls.
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has yet to officially speak on the issue as of press time Wednesday evening.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999