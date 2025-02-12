…instead of those with capacity to form alliances, we want to join the wagon of vilifying some who have lived the best part of their lives, with huge risks, productively serving the country. For Ribadu, he has risked his life and continues to serve his country diligently, with positive results. Unless one is possessed with envy, then supporting the better amongst the rotten is the dignified thing to do.

There is nothing nobler than risking your life for your country. – Nick Lampson

One recalls an archival video featuring Dr Ahmad Gumi, where he is elucidating the myriad reasons underpinning the North’s purported inability to achieve its developmental potential. The term he invokes to substantiate his argument is “hassada,” which can be loosely translated to signify “jealousy” or “envy.” Amongst the various reasons he enumerates, the most poignant is our proclivity to undermine the ‘best’ within our ranks, thereby contributing to our lag in progress. Though his perspective may appear fatalistic, for indeed developments have been made in the region, there are kernels of truth in his assertions.

The premise of this piece is the recent fracas between Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and Hajiya Naja’atu Muhammad, which has entertained those who revel in witnessing clashes between titans. Lest I be accused of partiality — not that unsubstantiated rumours matter — the current National Security Adviser (NSA) was and remains my boss, a figure I hold in high esteem for myriad reasons that one article alone cannot summarise. Although I have not had the privilege of meeting Hajiya and therefore cannot proffer an informed opinion about her, it is reasonable to surmise that she is a patriotic individual committed to the nation’s development.

However, when scrutinising a public figure, our focus should be on their public records and their actions or inactions. For instance, in Ribadu’s case, an examination of his tenure at the Nigeria Police Force, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the United Nations, and now as the NSA is warranted. Let us delve into issues of incompetence, corruption, abuse of office, integrity, and conflict of interest. What was his performance? If we choose not to dwell on the past, we can critically assess the current NSA’s performance in coordinating national security. We should utilise data to evaluate their efficacy. In addressing the pervasive corruption within security and law enforcement agencies, there are profound issues within the national security apparatus that necessitate rigorous introspection and inquiry, yet we frequently gravitate towards facile, intellectually unchallenging matters. If the focus is not on one’s private life, then it pertains to their statements or lack thereof.

The crux of the matter is that some assertions, though potentially accurate, may be inconsequential. Has he suddenly become corrupt, wealthy, or derelict in his duties? Or is his association with corrupt politicians affecting his performance? Or should ‘good’ people serve only under ‘good’ people?

Despite the clarifications provided by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, for the sake of argument, let us assume he labeled the then Senator Bola Tinubu a corrupt individual and now finds himself in Tinubu’s administration, what is the point being made? That he altered his stance or that he should not serve under someone he once accused of corruption? Or that he is merely a politician capable of serving any administration? Assuming any of these scenarios, what actions should be taken or who should be appointed in his stead? The crux of the matter is that some assertions, though potentially accurate, may be inconsequential. Has he suddenly become corrupt, wealthy, or derelict in his duties? Or is his association with corrupt politicians affecting his performance? Or should ‘good’ people serve only under ‘good’ people?

Those inclined to harbour “hassada” should seek data on coordination, terrorism, border security, human trafficking, drug trafficking, and other crimes afflicting our nation. They should inquire why oil theft remains rampant and our oil revenues diminished. If their concern is genuinely for the North, why not address the illegal mining causing fatalities and financial losses? He should be queried about the numerous allegations of illegal mining in the North and the actions taken by governors and his office. What measures are being implemented to combat various forms of organised crime? With his background as a prosecutor and anti-corruption czar, what efforts are being made to address allegations of corruption within security and law enforcement agencies? As an NSA who happens to be Fulani, what initiatives have been undertaken to resolve the farmer-herder conflict? These are the pertinent issues for genuine advocates of the North and the nation. Obsessing over past statements could be seen as a call for integrity but also a distraction and nuisance to those who have performed and continue to perform well.

…while I have observed a lack of comparable energy directed at the Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index (MPI), which evaluates poverty through various deprivations such as poor health, lack of education, and inadequate living standards, with Northern states often leading in these metrics. Is this data irrelevant to the discourse?

To deflect a bit, I have not seen such energy dissipated, while I have observed a lack of comparable energy directed at the Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index (MPI), which evaluates poverty through various deprivations such as poor health, lack of education, and inadequate living standards, with Northern states often leading in these metrics. Is this data irrelevant to the discourse? Or are we ignoring that the data indicates most crimes in the North are poverty-induced? Can we overlook the poor governance at state and local levels and expect our security not to be overstretched? I personally believe it is more prudent and economical to incarcerate public officers, especially former governors without immunity, than to continually invest in security equipment. The lower the poverty levels, predominantly in the North, the better our national security outcomes.

The bottomline is that we need to promote our best and these two are some of our best. The mediocre are currently manning government houses and local government secretariats. We have seen the kind of frivolous people we send to the National Assembly. And yet, instead of those with capacity to form alliances, we want to join the wagon of vilifying some who have lived the best part of their lives, with huge risks, productively serving the country. For Ribadu, he has risked his life and continues to serve his country diligently, with positive results. Unless one is possessed with envy, then supporting the better amongst the rotten is the dignified thing to do.

Umar Yakubu writes from Abuja.

