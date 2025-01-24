Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has emphasised the crucial role of infrastructure in driving socioeconomic progress and improving the lives of citizens.

He highlighted his administration’s significant investments in infrastructure projects, aiming to create an environment conducive to attracting investors and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.

While receiving the “Governor of the Year 2024” award from the Leadership Newspapers, Mr Adeleke acknowledged that further efforts are needed to fully reposition Osun State for economic growth and development.

He noted, “In the last year, our government has been conferred several awards across the sectors. Aside from reputable newspapers like the Leadership stable, we have received accolades from several federal agencies and non-governmental bodies.

“The consensus from those reviewing our performance and service delivery is that we are true agents of good governance,” Mr Adeleke added.

“In all these positive ratings, my response has always been to task my team to double their efforts. In the face of overwhelming positive reviews and high approval ratings, I am compelled to drive my team harder. When recently some opposition figures confessed to our positive ratings, I still believe we have a lot of grounds to cover.

“I am not allowing the praises to enter my head. While it may be true that I have delivered a four-year task in under two years, I am propelled to do more because Osun has been left behind on many fronts. I have reduced the infra deficit by over 40%, so my real target is higher.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“As I have bridged access to primary health care, my ambition is to also expand health access at medium and tertiary levels. While our records across the sectors are laudable as your newspaper has acknowledged, the ultimate goal is to accelerate infra upgrade alongside the boosting of soft investment for the wellbeing of our people,” he added.

READ ALSO: Governor Adeleke approves new minimum wage for Osun workers

While appreciating the endorsement of his performance, he added that “our huge governance records are undeniable facts, especially in workers welfare, infrastructure delivery, educational expansion, health care access improvement, solid mineral sector reforms, digital economy initiatives, agricultural mechanisation among others.”

“I want to assure the public that our administration is not slowing down. Very soon, I will flag off the ongoing remodelling of Osogbo Stadium to assume international standards. Prior to the ongoing stadium project, we have engineered the creation of the Osun Sports Commission and Osun Sports Fund through appropriate legal and policy framework,” the governor revealed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

