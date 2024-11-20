Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday, approved N75,000 as minimum wage for civil servants in the state.

The governor tasked the workers with productivity and effective service delivery to boost the socio-economic development of the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, announced the approval of the new minimum wage in a statement shared with journalists on Wednesday.

The N75,000 outstrips the N70 million national minimum wage earlier approved for federal workers by the federal government.

Mr Alimi, a member of the Public Service Negotiation Committee saddled with working out the template for the minimum wage, said the approval by Mr Adeleke followed the review of the committee’s report by the state government.

The statement hinted that the state government team was led by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Kazeem Akinleye, while the labour team was led by the chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Christopher Arapasopo.

It added, “The implementation of the N75,000 minimum wage for Osun workers is in tandem with commitment to social justice, economic growth and an enhanced living standard for the workers and citizens alike.

“Governor Adeleke-led administration is deeply committed to prioritising the welfare of civil servants and it is working tirelessly to provide efficient, effective and quality services to the state despite the limited resources accruing to it.”

The statement added that Mr Adeleke urged all civil servants in the state to up their service delivery by seeking innovative solutions to improve public service in ensuring transparency and accountability for the growth and development of the 33 year-old-state.

The statement also quoted the governor’s Chief of Staff, Mr Akinleye, to have said, “The committee carried out its duties and responsibilities without any hindrance from the state government that put it in place to work out the new wage template.”

In his remark, the state chairman of the NLC, Mr Arapasopo, also appreciated Mr Adeleke’s government for the N75,000 new wage, noting that it was carefully arrived at in line with Osun State’s current economic condition.

