A 54-year-old man, Eseni Chima, accused of killing his wife, Ugochukwu, was on Tuesday charged with murder at an Abakaliki Magistrate’s Court.

The Magistrate, Chinedu Agama, did not take Mr Chima’s plea because of lack of jurisdiction.

The magistrate directed the police to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution for advice.

Mr Agama adjourned the case until 31 December for further hearing

Earlier, the prosecutor, Emmanuel Monday, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on 4 September at 60 Ogbaga Road, Kpirikpiri, in Abakaliki Local Government in Ebonyi State.

Mr Monday told the court that the defendant had allegedly beaten his wife with iron rods until she died.

He said the offence was punishable under Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 33, Vol 1, Laws of Ebonyi State, 2009.

The defence counsel, Daniel Onuoha’s request for his client’s bail was rejected because the court lacked jurisdiction over the case.

(NAN)

