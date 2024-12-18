The Edo House of Assembly has passed a resolution suspending the chairpersons and vice chairpersons of the 18 local governments in the state for two months for alleged insubordination and gross misconduct.
At plenary on Tuesday, the House also mandated that the leaders of the legislative arms in the local governments take over leadership of the respective councils.
The suspension followed a petition by Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State to the House regarding the chairpersons’ refusal to submit their financial records as directed.
On 3 December, Mr Okpebholo gave the council chairpersons 48 hours to submit their statements of account from September 2023 to date to the Edo State Assets Verification Committee.
|
In the letter to the assembly, the governor described the council leaders’ actions as insubordination and gross misconduct. He requested the House to look into the matter.
The suspension of the chairpersons and the vice chairpersons followed a motion moved by Isibor Adeh (APC Esan North East1) and seconded by Donald Okogbe (PDP Akoko-Edo11)
READ ALSO:Amid attacks on Nigerian journalists, minister pledges protection of press freedom by govt
After the debate, the Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, called for voting on the matter
Fourteen members supported the motion for their suspension, six opposed it, and three declined to participate in the voting.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999