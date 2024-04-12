A lecturer at the Abia State University, Uturu, has finally married a female student he proposed to in a classroom during the last Valentine’s Day.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the lecturer stunned many students on 14 February when he proposed to his fiancée, identified as Novella Grace, in her classroom.

The lecturer, Wisdom Anucha, could be seen kneeling with a ring in his hand while proposing to his heartthrob in photographs circulating on Facebook.

Some students watched in apparent excitement while others were busy recording as the lecturer proposed to the lady, who is said to be a student of optometry in the institution.

Mr Anucha, this newspaper learnt, lectures in the Department of Sociology in the institution.

Some Nigerians criticised the lecturer for proposing to the students in the classroom.

However, the management of the university and the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities at the institution, in their separate reactions, argued that the lecturer did not violate any university law or ethical principle by his action.

The wedding

The new couple held their church wedding on 6 April at Saint Paul’s Anglican Church in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State. They proceeded immediately to Ngwa High School, Aba, for their wedding reception.

Mr Anucha uploaded a wedding photograph of himself and his new wife in a warm embrace on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

“And it came to pass,” he wrote of the wedding on the social media platform.

“Indeed, it is not good for him to be alone,” the lecturer added, apparently referring to the Biblical account of God’s words when he created the first woman, Even as a companion for Adam, the first man.

The new couple had their traditional marriage a week earlier.

