Six relatives of Aper Aku, the Second Republic governor of Benue State, have called for justice following the destruction of their home by hoodlums in Gboko Local Government Area of the state.

The hoodlums on Monday razed a five-bedroom bungalow in Gboko where the relatives of the former governor lived.

Mr Aku, who was the first elected governor of Benue State (1979 to 1983), was detained after the military coup of December 1983 threw him and other elected officials of that dispensation out of office.

He died in 1988 shortly after he was released from incarceration. Mr Aku’s death was attributed to his manhandling by the Muhammadu Buhari-led military junta.

Mr Aku hailed from Ushongo Local Government Area of the state, but some of his relatives live in Gboko – 90 kilometres from Makurdi, the state capital.

Arson, looting spree

A member of the family, Deborah Aku, told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview on Thursday evening that she and five other members of the deceased governor’s family have been made homeless by the incident.

“The police only rescued us with the clothes on our backs and mobile phones in our hands. The entire building was set ablaze; destroying personal belongings like food, clothes and educational certificates,” Ms Aku said, narrating their ordeal.

She said dozens of hoodlums raided their home on Monday morning after accusing the family of killing a stray goat.

Ms Aku, a law graduate, denied the allegation. But, the hoodlums allegedly led by one Aloho Tyav, stormed the Akus home wielding machetes.

“The arsonists, largely youths, stormed our house with machetes. They tried to break into the house but they couldn’t because of the bulletproof doors and window protectors. They later came back with fuel with which they set the house on fire.”

A dog belonging to the Akus was killed during the attack.

As the attackers set the building alight, they allegedly looted “12 exotic pigs” being reared at the family’s piggery, Ms Aku said.

She said a pig is valued at N70,000.

She itemised other assets that were destroyed to include a Toyota Highlander SUV.

Appeal to Governor Alia

Governor Hyacinth Alia has since condemned the incident.

A media aide to Mr Alia, Solomon Iorpev, in a statement to journalists in Makurdi, said the governor had directed the chairperson of Gboko council area to probe the incident.

Similarly, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Aondona Dajoh, has visited the Akus destroyed home in Gboko.

Mr Dajoh asked the police to bring the arsonists to book.

Police spokesperson in Benue, Sewuese Anene, told Daily Trust that a traditional ruler had been arrested in connection with the crime.

As a result of the hardship occasioned by the incident, Ms Aku urged the Benue State government to ameliorate their plight.

“We appeal to Governor Alia to come to our aid by bringing the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice. Also, we are soliciting for support by way of compensation from the government. Now, we have nowhere to go; all our belongings have been destroyed by the attackers,” she said.

The Commissioner for Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Kunde Aondowase, told this newspaper on Thursday that efforts were on to visit the survivors of the incident with a view to providing them with succour.

