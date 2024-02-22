The management of Abia State University, Uturu and leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the institution have reacted to the recent marriage proposal by a lecturer in the university to a student in a classroom.

The proposal

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a lecturer in the university, stunned many students on 14 February when he proposed to his fiancée in her classroom.

The lecturer, Wisdom Anucha, could be seen kneeling with a ring in his hand while proposing to his heartthrob as captured by photographs circulating on Facebook.

Some students watched in apparent excitement while others were busy filming and taking photos as the lecturer proposed to the lady, who is said to be a student of optometry in the institution.

Mr Anucha, this newspaper learnt, lectures in the department of sociology in the institution.

Outrage

Many Nigerians criticised the lecturer for proposing to the student in the classroom.

A Facebook user, Ada Ujaligwa, for instance, said the lecturer’s action was unethical.

“I think it is very unethical and unprofessional for a lecturer to propose to a student publicly in a classroom surrounded by other students who were awing and videoing the show,” Ms Ujaligwa wrote.

She said the lecturer would have lost his job “instantly” if he had done so in a university outside Nigeria.

‘Personal matter’

When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES, Chijioke Nwogu, the spokesperson for the university, said he would not comment because what happened was a personal matter.

“I think this is a personal matter. I am not in a position to speak about his (the lecturer’s) relationship,” Mr Nwogu said while expressing surprise that he was contacted for such a “trivial issue”.

‘It’s a matter of choice’

Similarly, the leadership of the ASUU at the institution said the lecturer did not breach the union’s ethics and university regulations.

The chairperson of ASUU in the institution, Chidi Mbah, told PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday that the matter had been discussed at the union’s meeting where they ascertained that there is no law against the lecturer’s action.

READ ALSO:

“It (the proposal to the student) is not against our principle. It is a matter of choice,” Mr Mbah stated.

“On the part of the university law, to the best of my knowledge, there is no law that is against that,” he added.

The ASUU leader argued that it is even encouraged that a lecturer should marry from among his students.

He noted that the management of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) usually gives out prizes to NYSC members who marry themselves.

When reminded that the proposal happened in a classroom, Mr Mbah responded: “When he (the lecturer) did the proposal, there was no academic activity going on in the classroom. So, he didn’t violate any known law.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

