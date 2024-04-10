President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the family, colleagues, and fans of ace Kannywood actress, Saratu Gidado, who passed away on Tuesday morning in Kano.

President Tinubu described the passing of the 56-year-old movie star as saddening, not only to those mourning but also to the nation, which she honoured through her talent as a thespian.

The president said beyond the vacuum her demise has created in the flourishing entertainment industry, Ms. Gidado’s humanitarian pursuits will also be sorely missed.

The president also sent his commiserations to the Kano State Government and to all those impacted by Ms. Gidado’s passing while praying for Allah’s mercy on her soul.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

