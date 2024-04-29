On Monday, Zahani Kuma, aka Mr Reliable, a Nigerian fashion entrepreneur, completed a 115-hour ironing marathon in a bid to set a new Guinness World Record (GWR).

Gareth Sanders, a cleaning company manager in Bristol, UK, achieved the longest marathon ironing, 100 hours, from 26 to 30 October 2015.

Mr Sanders attempted this record at a local Asda Superstore in the UK to raise funds for charity, and it took him over two weeks to fully recover.

Mr Reliable, who revealed his GWR application was approved in November 2023, began his quest to set the longest marathon ironing record at the Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja from 23 April to 28.

He said he was inspired to begin the record attempt because he hopes to support children experiencing academic challenges.

The fashion designer who is awaiting GWR confirmation said: “For five sleepless days and nights, I will be dedicating myself to resilience, endurance, and hard work with the utmost goal of raising a sum of money and supporting in my little way the educational challenges faced by many children within my locality through my profound NGO,” he wrote on Instagram.

“As an orphan at a very young age, my desire for education was vast; even though there was no one to aid me, I persistently pushed my way through. Now, I’ve taken it upon myself to assist as many children as possible in reaching their full potential.

“This dream can only be achievable with your full support.”

Mr Reliable’s feat follows that of Nigerian Youtuber and social media entrepreneur Clara Kronborg, who broke the Guinness world record for the longest interviewing marathon with a time of 55 hours and 24 seconds last Wednesday.

The previous record was 37 hours 44 minutes, achieved in 2022 by Rob Oliver from the United States of America.

