The Osolo of Isolo in Lagos State, Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, is dead.

The chairperson of Isolo Local Council Development Area, Olasoju Adebayo, in a statement, confirmed that the monarch died on Wednesday.

“I have the instruction of the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to formally announce the passing of the paramount ruler of Isolo Kingdom, Oba Kabiru Alani Adelaja Agbabiaka, Adeola Olushi III, today 10 April, 2024,” the statement read.

“Aged 64, he is to be buried today by 4p.m at his palace in Isolo according to Islamic rites,” the statement added.

