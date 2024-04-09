Shooting Stars secured a stunning 2-1 comeback victory over Kano Pillars on Monday in their Nigeria Premier

Football League Matchday 29 fixture at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Pillars wasted no time before registering the first goal of the match.

Rabiu Ali netted a goal within the first two minutes, putting Kano Pillars in the lead and threatening to turn the game into a rout.

With the Kano sun blazing at over 40 degrees Celsius, both teams were forced to take a water break at the half-hour mark.

The first half remained Kano Pillars’ game, with goalkeeper Galadima making a crucial save on a long-range effort by Shooting Stars’ Ayobami Junior just before halftime.

The second half saw a dramatic turnaround in fortunes for Shooting Stars.

Taiye Muritala equalised in the 48th minute, igniting hope for the away side. Muritala’s goal was his second this season.

The game intensified, and Shooting Stars capitalised on their momentum.

In a thrilling climax, Christian Pyagbara scored the winning goal in the 90th minute, securing a massive victory for the visitors.

Pyagbara’s strike saw him increase his goal tally to five in this campaign.

This win marks Shooting Stars’ second away win of the season.

Ayobami Junior was deservedly awarded the MVP title for his outstanding performance.

As it stands after Matchday 29. pic.twitter.com/ZXCWqhlkDE — Shooting Stars SC (@ShootingSc) April 8, 2024

Shooting Stars will be looking to build on this momentum as they continue their NPFL campaign hoping to get a slot for continental football next season.

