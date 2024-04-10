President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to Aliko Dangote, the chairman of the Dangote Group, on the occasion of his birthday on 10 April.

The president joined the family and friends of Mr Dangote to celebrate the founder of the largest industrial conglomerate in West Africa and one of Africa’s business lodestars.

Referencing the many industrial feats of the business colossus, President Tinubu extolled Mr Dangote’s famed dauntless and inventive spirit, as well as his facility for excellence in any venture.

The president commended the chairman of the Dangote Group for his interventions and support for Nigeria’s young entrepreneurs, describing him as one of the industrialists who have kept the country on the global map as a haven for enterprise.

As Mr Dangote marks this birthday, the president wishes him many more prosperous years in his storied endeavours in Nigeria, Africa, and the world.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

