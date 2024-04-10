The impact of an accident on Wednesday in Lagos threw two adults off an 18-seater bus into the Lagos lagoon.

The Lagos Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, said this in a statement in Lagos.

He said that personnel of the Marine Police were in search of the two adults, a male and female, who fell off the LT 18-seater bus.

Mr Farinloye said that the crash involving the bus with registration number FKJ 872 YA occurred by Adeniyi Adele axis inward Lagos Island, on the third mainland bridge.

He said that the driver of the vehicle, who was on speed, swerved off the road and hit the bridge railings.

He said that the impact forcefully pushed the two passengers off the bus into the Lagos lagoon.

“The victims, an adult male and female are being searched by the Marine Police.

“The injured have been evacuated to a nearby hospital,” Farinloye said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

