The Lagos State Police Commissioner, Adegoke Fayoade, has ordered a clampdown on phone thieves in the state.

Mr Fayoade gave the order on Monday during a meeting with Area/Squadron/Tactical Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs).

He said he had received with concern reports that young men in certain parts of the state seize passersby’s phones to extort them despite the sustained raids being carried out by officers of the command.

The spokesperson for the command, Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known in a statement shared on X.

“CP Fayoade has, therefore, directed all Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), especially in identified areas, to redouble security architecture and enhance neighbourhood and foot patrol within their areas of responsibility (AORs) to tackle this emerging menace,” the statement read.

According to Mr Hundeyin, the CP warned that any officer in whose area of responsibility such an incident occurs again would be severely sanctioned.

He assured that the Command was unrelenting in its resolve and determination to continue to stamp out and make the public space hot for criminal elements.

Mr Fayoade thanked Lagos residents for bringing the menace to the notice of relevant authorities and further urged residents to continue to say something when they see something.

Prosecution

The police chief also “ordered the immediate prosecution of 303 suspects arrested over the weekend during raids across the state, after a careful screening process.

“Area commanders and DPOs carried out the raids.”

