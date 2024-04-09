The four-day MTN Champs event in Ibadan ended on a thrilling note at the Lekan Salami Stadium on Monday.

The final day saw a spectacular display of athleticism, with established names securing additional titles and young talents emerging as future stars.

Exciting relays

The relay races on the final day were a sight to behold. The Continental Teams dominated both the men’s and women’s 4x100m races. Olayinka Olajide anchored the victorious Continental Team in the women’s race, partnering with Prestina Ochonogor, Janet Adesiyan, and Patricia Ahomakpo (Benin Republic) to finish in a remarkable 46.60s. Arena Academy and Kwara State secured silver and bronze, respectively.

The men’s race saw Continental Team B triumph with a time of 41.43s. The winning quartet comprised Obashola Olaoluwa, John Caleb, Ganiyu Hassan, and Hinwa Vignimou Gaston. Continental Team A (Enoch Adegoke, Olaolu Olatunde, Jeremiah Nathaniel, and Charles Akoda) followed closely with a silver medal (41.76s), while OAU Spartans took the bronze.

Double gold for Adegoke

Ambassador Enoch Adegoke continued his dominance, adding the men’s 200m gold to his previous 100m victory.

He scorched the track with a time of 21.20s, leaving Olaolu Olatunde (21.36s) and Jeremiah Nathaniel (21.39s) in his wake. Olatunde secured his second medal of the competition, a silver this time, with a personal best effort.

In the women’s 200m final, Olayinka Olajide, a multiple medalist at the African Games, proved unstoppable.

She crossed the finish line in 23.47s, showcasing her clear lead. The 100m winner, Janet Adesiyan, and silver medalist, Prestina Ochonogor, finished neck-and-neck for second and third place with identical times of 24.55s.

Young stars shine bright

Several young athletes impressed throughout the competition. Goodnews Saturday of Anglican High School emerged as a standout performer in the Cadet (U14) Girls’ category.

She secured a sprint double, winning both the 100m (13.36s) and 200m (27.48s) races. Paul Olaoluwa (Anwar-UI-Islam) and Toheebat Adebisi (Luba Comprehensive) mirrored Saturday’s feat, claiming gold medals in the Cadet Boys’ 100m (11.20s) and Youth Girls’ 100m (12.40s) respectively.

John Caleb (Junior Boys’ category) and Mariam Jegede (Junior Girls’ category) added 200m gold medals to their previously acquired 100m titles, further solidifying their dominance.

Runo Athe of Corona Day Secondary School displayed exceptional versatility by winning both the Youth Boys’ Shot Put and Discus Throw events.

The MTN Champs in partnership with the Making of Champions served as a successful platform for identifying promising young athletes.

From established stars like Adegoke and Olajide to rising talents like Saturday and Adebisi, the competition showcased immense potential within Nigeria’s athletics scene.

