The police have arrested three people suspected to be kidnappers operating in Bauchi State.

The spokeperson of the police in the state, Ahmed Wakili, disclosed this in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

He identified the suspects as Haro Adamu, 35 years old; Aliyu Saidu, 40 years old; and Musa Umaru, 35 years old.

Mr Wakili said the suspects were arrested in different locations. One was arrested in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State while another was arrested in Kurgwi, Plateau State.

He said the suspects made useful statements that can lead to the arrest of more kidnappers and bandits in the state.

The first suspect, Mr Adamu, according to the police, said he was arrested in the process of collecting a ransom from the Point of Sale (POS) at Kurgwi town in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau state.

“In 2022, Adamu criminally conspired with two others, Musa Umar and Aliyu Saidu where they called and threaten one Yahaya Alkaleri of Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

“Thereafter the suspects demanded and collected the sum of N300,000.00 from their victim Yahaya, in which Haro gave N100,000 to Musa Umaru as his share of the proceeds of the crime,” he added.

Furthermore, Mr Wakili said earlier this year, Mr Adamu and his gang called a man in Ogbomoso in Oyo State and extracted the sum of N200,000 from hiim with a threat.

The second suspect, Mr Saidu, said he gave out Mr Yahaya’s phone number to his group members.

The suspect said he had known Mr Yahaya for more than 30 years.

READ ALSO: Nigerias First Lady advocates death penalty for kidnappers

The third suspect, Mr Umaru, also confessed to have actively taken part in the act. He further revealed that he specialised in duping people or travellers through phone calls.

Mr Wakili said Mr Umaru had been sentenced to imprisonment but used dubious means to secure release from the correctional centre and went back to kidnapping for ransom.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

