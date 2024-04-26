The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Sikirulai Ogundele, has blamed the party’s defeat at the last general election on the high-handedness and authoritarian behaviour of the governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu.

Addressing members and leaders of the party on Friday at a meeting held at its secretariat in Abeokuta, ahead of its Congress, Mr Ogundele alleged that Mr Adebutu’s utter disregard for party leadership contributed immensely to its loss.

Mr Ogundele insisted that, in the future, the PDP must give equal opportunity to all aspirants and members of the party.

“Ogun PDP is not a one-person show; it is a political party that must be seen and run like a political party. We must give opportunity and level playing ground to all aspirants. This political party is not somebody’s private business,” he said.

The party chairman recalled that, for instance, despite appeals by the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo that former governor Gbenga Daniel be allowed to contest the Senatorial seat on the party’s ticket, Mr Adebutu remained adamant and turned down their appeals.

“If Adebutu had conceded, PDP would be in that seat by now. For these reasons, I concluded that Adebutu does not love the party, and he doesn’t want us to win the election. It is like a perceived curse is preventing him from being a governor,” he added.

Also, the party’s deputy governorship candidate in the 2023 election, Adekunle Akinlade, stressed the importance of repositioning the party to defeat the ruling party in 2027.

“We must put the past behind us; we must put 2023 behind us and forge a strong front that can allow us to face whatever the future holds. The party must be more disciplined, and our leaders must have the right temperament and good character,” Mr Akinlade said.

In a reaction to the party chairman’s allegation, Mr Adebutu noted that Mr Ogundele was selfish and described his attack as a “foul cry from a man after his gains.”

The former governorship candidate, who spoke through his spokesperson, Afolabi Orekoya, said Mr Ogundele’s allegations did not perturb him and would not join issues with him.

“The chairman is just on his own; out of 57 state executive council members, if only the chairman is alone saying that, then you know there is more to it. We are not joining issues with him.

“Was it Adebutu that went to disrupt or cause violence at Sagamu, where elections were disrupted? Was it Adebutu who gave the judgments at the courts? He is crying foul because of his gain and enterprise; we are not perturbed, and we are not surprised,” Mr Adebutu said.

