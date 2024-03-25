The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to validate Labour Party’s scheduled national convention in Abia State.

It is a statutory requirement for a political party’s national convention to be supervised by the electoral commission.

In a letter to the INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood, the NLC through its lawyer, Marshal Abubakar, said the convention scheduled for 27 March is illegal.

The NLC, in a separate letter to LP’s national legal adviser, Kehinde Edun, threatened that contempt proceedings would be instituted against the party should it go ahead with the convention in disobedience to pending legal disputes.

Julius Abure, the LP national chairman, has been in a supremacy battle with the leadership of the NLC led by Joe Ajaero.

The labour union accused Mr Abure and a few of his supporters of planning to hold a national convention in Abia State with the support of some staff members of the electoral commission.

The letters referenced the two court decisions in 2024, which, it said, nullified the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The order was issued at the instance of the NLC and others who accused Mr Abure of illegally emerging as the leader of the party.

The plaintiffs who filed the suit are the NLC, the Labour Party, Salihu Mohammed, Lawson Osagie, Baba Aye, Ikpe Etokudo, Sylvester Ejiofor, Lucy Ofion, and Salamatu Aliyu.

The defendants are Mr Abure and INEC.

“In view of the foregoing, we are compelled to urge you to refrain yourself and properly advise your clients to desist from proceeding with the illegal national convention of the labour party scheduled for March 27, 2024.

“Upon failing, we shall institute contempt proceedings against you and the other defendants and report you to the disciplinary committee of the NBA,” the NLC threatened in the letter to the LP legal adviser.

Drawing the attention of the INEC chairman to the issue, the NLC advised the electoral umpire to restrain its officials “from undermining the due administration of justice and respect for rule of law by attending the illegal convention.”

“…unless you comply with the foregoing request forthwith, we shall approach the Federal High Court and institute contempt proceedings against you.”

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal in Abuja on 6 March affirmed Mr Abure as the national chairman of the party.

The appellate court in the judgment also voided the judgment of an FCT High Court which restrained Mr Abure and two others from parading themselves as national officers of the party.

On Tuesday, the NLC picketted the national headquarters of the LP in Abuja. It was part of the move by the labour union to stop the proposed convention.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

