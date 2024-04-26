The Ogun State Government is set to begin the demolition of illegal structures encroaching on the Agro-cargo airport corridor and other government lands in the state.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Olatunji Odunlami, a town planner, stated this on Friday while addressing newsmen in Abeokuta.

He lamented that the activities of encroachers were taking over most government-acquired lands.

Specifically, Mr Odunlami expressed concern with the manner illegal structures were springing up in the Agro-cargo airport corridor, adding that all the structures that contravened government regulation would be pulled down.

According to him, several contravention notices served to the encroachers in the area were ignored, leaving the government with no other option than to demolish the structures.

“The Agro-cargo airport, which is set to commence scheduled flights soon, is a legacy project of this administration that is already attracting foreign partners to the state. Such investment will generate employment opportunities that will impact positively on the development of the area, and bring visibility to the state,” Odunlami noted.

The commissioner further stated that the government would not stand by and allow the activities of some people to negate international standards on situating airports and other public facilities.

He noted that the closeness of such structures to the airport posed a threat to the quality of life of the inhabitants of such buildings.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Kayode Akinmade, advised the public to approach relevant government agencies before committing their resources to lands and projects that might not align with the overall goal of the government.

He said that government was a continuum and that once an administration acquired lands, such lands would be developed over time.

“When the airport becomes fully operational, the noise from the airplanes alone could lead to health hazards for those living near it, and this is only one of the several challenges possible from living in such an area.

“Ogun State will continue to follow international aviation standards for citing of airports, even as it works to protect the welfare of its people,” Mr Akinmade said.

